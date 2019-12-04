New Mizuno ST200 drivers causing a stir on tour

Over the last few years Mizuno has really upped its driver game with the launch of its ST180 and ST190 ranges.



We have seen the likes of Luke Donald and Keith Mitchell gaming the ST190 models this year, with Mitchell notching a win at the Honda Classic.

The all-new ST200 line up had its first PGA Tour outing at the ZOZO Championship in Japan and was back out for testing at the RSM Classic at Sea Island GC last week.

“The ZOZO Championship proved to be a really valuable event for Mizuno – with all our key people at one place at one time,” Jeff Cook, PGA Tour Manager Mizuno USA.



• Mizuno MP-20 irons – FIRST LOOK!

He added: “Mizuno is the one Japanese club manufacturer that’s completely relevant in the west – so it’s the one time we get to have home advantage.”

The new ST200, ST200G and ST200X are expected to be in stores in February 2020, with the ST200 and ST200G expected to carry on from its predecessors in the sense that the standard model, with its stationary back weight, will be the mid to low spin and higher MOI option when compared with the lower spinning and adjustable G model.



• REVIEW - See what we made of the Mizuno ST190 driver



The X model, meanwhile, is a new addition to Mizuno’s driver line up – with an overall lighter clubweight and draw biased internal weighting.

Although it is expected to suit mid and slower swing speeds it has caught the attention of several tour players and has found its way into the bag of Japanese ladies tour pro Erika Hara.

• WATCH - Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck



All three will house a new Beta Ti face that is more resilient than the previous 6-4 Titanium used in the ST190 models. Mizuno claims that in testing this new face design is producing greater ball speeds from across the clubface.

We’re looking forward to getting our hands on the new ST200 drivers in the coming weeks and letting you know just how well they stack up when compared with last year’s ST190 models and the other big sticks on the market.