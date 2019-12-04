search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearNew Mizuno ST200 drivers causing a stir on tour

Gear

New Mizuno ST200 drivers causing a stir on tour

By David Cunninghame29 November, 2019
Mizuno Mizuno ST200 Mizuno ST200G Mizuno ST200X Mizuno drivers Drivers New Gear
Mizuno St200 Drivers

Over the last few years Mizuno has really upped its driver game with the launch of its ST180 and ST190 ranges.

We have seen the likes of Luke Donald and Keith Mitchell gaming the ST190 models this year, with Mitchell notching a win at the Honda Classic.

The all-new ST200 line up had its first PGA Tour outing at the ZOZO Championship in Japan and was back out for testing at the RSM Classic at Sea Island GC last week.

Mizuno St200 Drivers 2

“The ZOZO Championship proved to be a really valuable event for Mizuno – with all our key people at one place at one time,” Jeff Cook, PGA Tour Manager Mizuno USA.

• Mizuno MP-20 irons – FIRST LOOK!

He added: “Mizuno is the one Japanese club manufacturer that’s completely relevant in the west – so it’s the one time we get to have home advantage.”

Mizuno St200 Drivers 3

The new ST200, ST200G and ST200X are expected to be in stores in February 2020, with the ST200 and ST200G expected to carry on from its predecessors in the sense that the standard model, with its stationary back weight, will be the mid to low spin and higher MOI option when compared with the lower spinning and adjustable G model.

• REVIEW - See what we made of the Mizuno ST190 driver

The X model, meanwhile, is a new addition to Mizuno’s driver line up – with an overall lighter clubweight and draw biased internal weighting. 

Mizuno St200 Erika Hara

Although it is expected to suit mid and slower swing speeds it has caught the attention of several tour players and has found its way into the bag of Japanese ladies tour pro Erika Hara.

• WATCH - Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck

All three will house a new Beta Ti face that is more resilient than the previous 6-4 Titanium used in the ST190 models. Mizuno claims that in testing this new face design is producing greater ball speeds from across the clubface.

We’re looking forward to getting our hands on the new ST200 drivers in the coming weeks and letting you know just how well they stack up when compared with last year’s ST190 models and the other big sticks on the market.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - Mizuno drivers

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REJECTED! Williamwood GC's property plans turned down
Toptracer launch global range challenge
Paul Lawrie given 2020 Ryder Cup role
Tiger turns down reported $3m to play in Saudi
Phil Mickelson hits out at critics of his Saudi appearance

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow