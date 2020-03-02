search
New Motocaddy new push trolleys revealed

Gear

New Motocaddy new push trolleys revealed

By David Cunninghame02 March, 2020
Motocaddy Motocaddy CUBE Motocaddy P1 Motocaddy Z1 Push trolleys Trolleys New Gear
Motocaddy Push 2020 1

Motocaddy is giving golfers a choice of three brand new push models for the forthcoming season – each boasting a fresh modern design, game-enhancing features and generous storage compartments.

The latest push carts from Motocaddy include a new CUBE compact model; a feature-packed and simple-to-fold P1 option; and the lightweight Z1.

• Motocaddy unveils world's first touch-screen trolley

All three trolleys have been updated following extensive research carried out with golfers across the UK and Ireland, resulting in new wheels, bold trim colours and redesigned handles that offer unrivalled durability.

Motocaddy Push 2020 2

The new version of the CUBE – the brand’s top-selling push trolley last year - is compact and simple-to-fold thanks to its two-step folding system. Packed with storage options, it also offers adjustable handle height and a foot parking brake.

• Under Armour Spieth 4 - FIRST LOOK!

Additional features include a new durable rubber handle and friction-free oversize wheels to easily manoeuvre around the course, along with a folding lock and compatibility with the pioneering EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower-bag strap.

Motocaddy Push 2020 3

Featuring a fresh new look with graphite frame and wheels, the latest CUBE – which is 40% smaller than traditional push trolleys - also incorporates a host of storage options, including an under-handle net; drink and scorecard holders; an accessory console; an umbrella holder attachment; and space to hold spare tees and balls. The CUBE is available now at an RRP of £179.99 with new Lime trim added to the previous Red and Blue options.

Motocaddy Push 2020 4

The new lightweight (6.9kg) P1 push model includes a thicker frame and a one-step folding system allowing the trolley to be ready to use in seconds. 

• Extremely cool Titleist stand bags spotted on tour

It also includes the same comprehensive game-enhancing features found on the smaller CUBE, plus a new easy-push rubberised handle. The new P1 is also available now at an RRP of £154.99 in the same stylish Graphite frame and wheel colour with Red and Blue trim options. 

Motocaddy Push 2020 5

Offering unbeatable value and features, the new look Z1 model is a great option for budget conscious golfers looking for an impressively featured lightweight (6kg) push trolley. Wide-ranging features including three handle height settings and friction-free oversize wheels that can be taken off quickly for easy storage, plus a simple two-step folding system. The Z1 is available in Red and Blue trim at an RRP of £119.99.

