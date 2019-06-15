New Portrush-inspired Galvin Green range

The new 2019 ‘Part Two’ range from Galvin Green has been inspired by the tough conditions that the best golfers in the world will face at one of the most challenging links courses in the world, Royal Portrush.



The latest collection from the brand offers serious golfers a range of high-performance garments created for the most demanding playing conditions, including the new GORE-TEX SuperStretch waterproof fabric.

The Open returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years in July for the 148th staging of the oldest major in golf.

Team Europe used the new range during their Ryder Cup win in Paris last year, and innovative designs and colourways across the various layers and accessories have been incorporated into the latest collection.

“Serious golfers have told us how much they value performance golf clothing that helps them to play more often and at a high standard in the most challenging conditions,” said global brand manager Nicholai Stein.

“They also put a premium on comfort and style. So this exciting new range of water and windproof jackets, hoodies, body warmers, ultra-breathable pullovers, shirts and trousers delivers on each of those aspirations with even more colour and size options to choose from.”



• Puma introduces ‘Patriot Pack’ ahead of US Open

• FootJoy unveils limited edition US Open-inspired FJ Flex

• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver



The new range includes a version of the award-winning ShakeDry GORE-TEX jacket with a full-length silver zip.

This is designed so that water runs directly off the surface of the super-lightweight garment to avoid any chilling effect.

In all, there are seven different Shell Layer waterproof jackets to choose from in various colours.

These include the short sleeve, full-zip ALVIN, plus the GORE-TEX stretch fabric Paclite ANDRES in six colours.



Available: Now

For more information on the range, visit Galvin Green

