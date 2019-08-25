New PXG 0311 ST irons have an eye watering price tag

Even by PXG’s standards, the new 0311 ST irons are on the pricey side.



The 0311 ST – Super Tour – irons have been designed for accomplished golfers who desire pure performance and outstanding workability.



"I love the new PXG milled irons. They feel incredible, and I have the ability to work the ball exactly how I want to on every shot," said 5-time PGA TOUR winner and PXG staff professional Ryan Moore.

A striking example of PXG’s precision engineering, these muscle backs are 100% milled from a triple-forged billet of 8620 soft carbon steel.



The strong, yet "soft" alloy helps prolong the life of the grooves and enhances the appearance of the irons over time.

Using a CNC mill, every surface, curve, and angle are produced to exacting specifications for consistent performance and advanced shot-making.

"When we invited Ryan to try our new milled irons as part of the development process, we couldn't pry them out of his hands," said PXG founder Bob Parsons.



He added: "Based on his response, the response of several other outstanding golfers, and our testing, we knew we had achieved our goal. We created a 100% milled, pure tour blade that's money if you've got the game."

A pure tour blade, they feature PXG's signature Perimeter Weighting Technology, a narrow sole design, and compact blade length.

These attributes support the performance characteristics desired by better players, including lower launch, more spin, and exceptional control.

Each clubhead is NiCr plated for corrosion resistance and presents an anti-glare finish to eliminate distractions at address.



So how much will a set of these custom built bad boys set you back?

At $650 per iron, a set of 7 irons will set you back an absolutely staggering $4,550 (roughly £3,720 going by today’s exchange rate).