New scheme aims to shut down market for stolen clubs

American Golf has helped to launch an ingenious new scheme designed to combat golf club theft.



The initiative, called Immobigolf, calls on golfers to register their golf clubs for free on a national database.

Already used by the police to return stolen goods, this database will also allow retailers and traders to track the entire ownership history of any golf club, quickly identifying stolen and counterfeit products.

If the scheme is adopted industry-wide, there will be a simple check that will mean that there will be nowhere to sell stolen goods – a problem that is reckoned to cost the golf industry more than £10million per year.

Immobigolf has come about thanks to co-operation between a number of businesses, all of whom were being affected by the staggering increase in golf club crime.



John Mantle, the National Loss Prevention Manager at American Golf, was tasked to find ways to limit the impact of theft on the company and its staff.

He explained: “In 2019, American Golf suffered an unprecedented amount of organised crime, which was having a serious effect on colleague morale as well as the loss to our business.

“We met with Golfclubs4cash and Immobilise and between us we identified a solution that would tackle crime from the bottom up. With the help of our partners, including Golf Care insurance, we hope that we can reach a situation where all golfers are using this free system to protect their clubs.”

Although every single golf club has a unique manufacturer’s serial number on its hosel, it is practically impossible for police to return stolen goods because these identifier numbers are rarely registered to an owner.

However, once these numbers are logged on the Immobilise website, traders, retailers and the police will be able to track the golf club’s entire ownership history proving categorically whether the club is stolen.

If a stolen club is recovered by police then repatriation is straightforward and, if stolen items can’t be located, the insurance company and golfer have an easy way to activate the insurance claims process.



With American Golf part of the initial set-up, the Immobigolf initiative will have an immediate positive effect on the golf market. However, for the system to work most effectively, the more golfers, golf clubs and retailers who get involved, the better, as Les Gray, from Recipero, the company that operates Immobilise, explained.

“It is easy for all members of the industry to get involved. Golf clubs and retailers simply promote registration, which is entirely free of charge for them and their customers. Traders and insurers can then use Recipero’s CheckMEND and ClaimsCheck products to ensure due-diligence for every transaction.

“This reduces their risk, ultimately prevents crime and will be to the benefit of every golfer. Simply put, if the entire golf community gets behind this initiative then stolen golf clubs will become too hot for criminals to handle.“

Murray Winton, of Golfclubs4cash, added: “We’re very excited for the launch of the Immobigolf product. Being able to use Recipero’s CheckMEND software to check and verify the source of our products will add great credibility to our business.

“We are seen by thieves as an easy target to sell stolen merchandise to. Using this software potentially puts an end to that. The software also helps install crucial customer confidence as they know the golf clubs they’ve bought from us have been checked and come from a reputable source.”



For just £14.99, golfers can also buy an Immobigolf pack at American Golf that will give them the means to show potential thieves that their products are protected.

The pack includes identifier labels for golf clubs and bright deterrent markers that can be placed in car windows and on a golf bag. The hope is that when the initiative gains nationwide recognition, golf club owners will also be able to advertise that as supporters of the initiative, their members are covered deterring potential thefts from their venues.

Email support@immobilise.com to find out more about how you or your pro shop can join the scheme.