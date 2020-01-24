search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearNew Scotty Cameron Special Select line revealed

Gear

New Scotty Cameron Special Select line revealed

By bunkered.co.uk17 January, 2020
Scotty Cameron Scotty Cameron Special Select Special Select Putters New Gear Titleist
Newport 2

Scott Cameron has launched a new line a ‘Special Select’ putters that he says blend ‘timeless design with modern craftsmanship’.

The putters, which will be available from March 27, have been inspired by the classic, solid milled design that Cameron has crafted for tour plays. According to the brand, they feature sleeker putterhead profiles with thinner and flatter toplines, refined neck configurations, soft tri-soles and performance balanced weighting.

Scotty Cameron buffs will be pleased to learn that this new line includes all the classics of the Scotty Cameron range, all of which have been “completely reworked”. The reworked models include the classic Newport, Newport 2 and Newport 2.5 blade styles, a refined Del Mar also joins the Fastback 1.5, Squareback 2, Flowback 5 and Flowback 5.5 mid-mallet models.

• LAST CHANCE! bunkered offer expires TONIGHT!

• Koepka has PERFECT response to Bryson jibe

Del Mar Dark Hero Rgb

“I’m always inspired by the putters that result from working directly with the best players in the world,” said Cameron. “With Special Select, I wanted to get back to the pure-milled shapes and faces that I’ve been crafting for tour players for over two decades now.

“We’ve brought those designs into the modern era with new setups, necks, faces, grips and weights. Every aspect of every putter has been redone. When it all came together, it was pretty special.”

• Ex EPL footballer training to become golf coach

• Sergio out to make amends in Saudi

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Special Select’s key features:

• Tour-Inspired Shapes

Sleeker putter head profiles with thinner, flatter toplines deliver confidence inspiring looks preferred by tour professionals.

• Solid Milled Stainless-Steel Construction

Every Special Select is milled in the US from a block of solid 303 stainless steel for legendary performance and playability with consistent sound and soft feel.

• Soft Tri-Sole Design

Special Select blade models are milled with a tour-inspired soft tri-sole design. This self-soling feature promotes a proper setup at address while providing a stable, aesthetically pleasing view of the topline from the moment the putter is placed on the green.

• Performance Balanced Weighting

New performance balanced weighting expands on the use of Scotty’s interchangeable, customisable sole weights to tune the performance and feel of putters at all lengths. By directing more weight to the heel and toe, the sweet spot is enlarged and stability is enhanced back and through the stroke without compromising feel or each model’s unique toe flow properties. The blades come equipped with new tungsten sole weights, which allow for ultra-sleek, tour-validated shapes with larger sweetspots. The mid-mallets employ stainless steel sole weights for optimal balance and weight distribution.

• Refined Neck Configurations

Each Special Select putter neck style has been revamped based on an intense and deliberate study in neck configurations. Newport and Newport 2 feature a slightly shorter plumbing neck for medium toe flow, with a newly- defined socket radius subtly repositioned with onset to provide clearer visibility of the leading edge at address. The Newport 2.5 and Fastback 1.5 each have a refined, toe flow- promoting small slant neck, while the rounded Flowback 5.5 comes with a new slantback neck for similar strokes. The heel-shafted Del Mar’s flow neck is designed for maximum toe flow. The GOLO-inspired Flowback 5 limits toe flow with a more traditional mid-bend, shaft-over-spud setup.

You can buy from an authorised Titleist retailer from March 27, with putters priced at £380.

 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Titleist

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex tour pro disputes 'fastest round' record
Bryson DeChambeau given slow play warning in Dubai
Golf community pays tribute to basketball great Bryant
Sebastian Soderberg smashes European Tour's fastest round record
Police probe "deliberate fire" at top Scots golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow