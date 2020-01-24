New Scotty Cameron Special Select line revealed

Scott Cameron has launched a new line a ‘Special Select’ putters that he says blend ‘timeless design with modern craftsmanship’.



The putters, which will be available from March 27, have been inspired by the classic, solid milled design that Cameron has crafted for tour plays. According to the brand, they feature sleeker putterhead profiles with thinner and flatter toplines, refined neck configurations, soft tri-soles and performance balanced weighting.

Scotty Cameron buffs will be pleased to learn that this new line includes all the classics of the Scotty Cameron range, all of which have been “completely reworked”. The reworked models include the classic Newport, Newport 2 and Newport 2.5 blade styles, a refined Del Mar also joins the Fastback 1.5, Squareback 2, Flowback 5 and Flowback 5.5 mid-mallet models.

“I’m always inspired by the putters that result from working directly with the best players in the world,” said Cameron. “With Special Select, I wanted to get back to the pure-milled shapes and faces that I’ve been crafting for tour players for over two decades now.

“We’ve brought those designs into the modern era with new setups, necks, faces, grips and weights. Every aspect of every putter has been redone. When it all came together, it was pretty special.”



Here’s a quick breakdown of the Special Select’s key features:

• Tour-Inspired Shapes

Sleeker putter head profiles with thinner, flatter toplines deliver confidence inspiring looks preferred by tour professionals.

• Solid Milled Stainless-Steel Construction

Every Special Select is milled in the US from a block of solid 303 stainless steel for legendary performance and playability with consistent sound and soft feel.

• Soft Tri-Sole Design

Special Select blade models are milled with a tour-inspired soft tri-sole design. This self-soling feature promotes a proper setup at address while providing a stable, aesthetically pleasing view of the topline from the moment the putter is placed on the green.

• Performance Balanced Weighting

New performance balanced weighting expands on the use of Scotty’s interchangeable, customisable sole weights to tune the performance and feel of putters at all lengths. By directing more weight to the heel and toe, the sweet spot is enlarged and stability is enhanced back and through the stroke without compromising feel or each model’s unique toe flow properties. The blades come equipped with new tungsten sole weights, which allow for ultra-sleek, tour-validated shapes with larger sweetspots. The mid-mallets employ stainless steel sole weights for optimal balance and weight distribution.

• Refined Neck Configurations

Each Special Select putter neck style has been revamped based on an intense and deliberate study in neck configurations. Newport and Newport 2 feature a slightly shorter plumbing neck for medium toe flow, with a newly- defined socket radius subtly repositioned with onset to provide clearer visibility of the leading edge at address. The Newport 2.5 and Fastback 1.5 each have a refined, toe flow- promoting small slant neck, while the rounded Flowback 5.5 comes with a new slantback neck for similar strokes. The heel-shafted Del Mar’s flow neck is designed for maximum toe flow. The GOLO-inspired Flowback 5 limits toe flow with a more traditional mid-bend, shaft-over-spud setup.

You can buy from an authorised Titleist retailer from March 27, with putters priced at £380.