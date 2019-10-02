search
New Sun Mountain bag range has it all

Gear

New Sun Mountain bag range has it all

By David Cunninghame01 October, 2019
Sun Mountain Sun Mountain 2.5+ Sun Mountain 4.5 LS Sun Mountain H2NO PRO Sun Mountain KUBE Sun Mountain ClubGlider Bags Travel Bag New Gear Brand Fusion
Sun Mountain 2020

Sun Mountain says its latest line-up of premium golf bags have been designed with cutting edge technology to appeal to the serious golfer.

The brand that pioneered waterproof bags has introduced a total of 21 products for the 2020 season to ensure that everyone possible demand that we as golfers could have is met.



The new 4.5 LS (below) 14-Way model is designed for those of you seeking a well-organised carry bag, with 14 individual club dividers that make it easy to select the clubs.

Sun Mountain 4 5 Ls

A lumber support Air Flow hip pad, combined with the patented E-Z Fit Dual Strap System, helps to balance the weight of the bag effectively.

The bag is also suitable for use on a trolley, thanks to the leg-lock system and cart-friendly base, while the cart strap pass-through ensures the pockets remain easily accessible. Nine spacious pockets provide sufficient space for clothing and accessories.

Sun Mountain 2 5

The ultra-lightweight Sun Mountain 2.5+ (above) bag is another stand out model in the carry bag range.



Designed for the avid walking golfer, the bag features a 4-way, 9” top and five pockets, including a full-length clothing pocket; a velour-lined valuables pocket; a ball pocket with two-way zippers; plus an accessible beverage pouch.

Weighing under 1.4kg, the adjustable X-Strap Dual Strap System ensures guaranteed comfort and ease of use, with a single strap for carrying over shorter distances.

Sun Mountain H2 No Staff Cart Bag

Building on the success of the highly popular H2NO waterproof line, the H2NO Staff Cart Bag (above) provides the perfect choice for those who won’t let a little bit of rain spoil a round of golf.



Incorporated in the design is a 15-way, 9.5” top with individual dividers for a clean look. Eight easy-to-access forward-facing pockets are lined with water-resistant zippers and sealed seams.

2019 C 130 Cart Bag

The mid-sized C-130 (above), the best-selling cart bag from Sun Mountain, has been upgraded for optimal use on a buggy and includes a redesigned rangefinder pocket offering more space and easy access.



The C-130 has a practical reverse orientation 14-way, 10.5” top with three utility handles; 13 pockets, including two full-length clothing pockets; a ventilated cooler pocket; plus two velour-lined pockets.

Sun Mountain Kube 2

The innovative KUBE travel cover (above) expands into a spacious and manoeuvrable golf transportation bag from its robust and compact hard-case shell.



Sun Mountain Clubglider Meridian 2

Rounding out the collection is the brilliant ClubGlider Meridian, that ensures golf club transportation is an effortlessly simple task.

Featuring a robust ballistic-style nylon construction and dense foam padding for added protection, the exclusive folding-leg mechanism supports the weight of the bag for exceptional manoeuvrability that also eliminates excessive bending and lifting.

Available: Now - brandfusionltd.co.uk
Prices: 2.5+ - £209, 4.5 LS - £229, H2NO Staff Cart - £299, C-130 - £239, KUBE - £189, ClubGlider Meridian - £240

