New TaylorMade Kalea line engineered specifically for women

TaylorMade’s Kalea product line has received a fresh upgrade for 2019.



Designed utilising many of TaylorMade’s most notable performance technologies, Kalea will deliver all-round performance to female players.



With Kalea, every component has been engineered to deliver easy-to-launch performance through maximum clubhead speed.

Every club in the new set has been precisely engineered to result in optimal lengths, lofts and proper gapping.



Kalea utilises proven product technologies such as Speed Pocket technology that allows for flexibility low on the face for high launch and added forgiveness.

A low/back centre of gravity, meanwhile, provides an easy to launch club with added forgiveness throughout the set.

In the metalwoods and irons, a new, softer and lighter Kalea ULTRALITE graphite shaft has been chosen for its softer flex and lighter overall weight, allowing for increased clubhead speed but also contributing to the set’s lighter overall build.

Kalea is comprised of the following clubs, each gripped with Lamkin’s Sonar Lite 38g (woods & irons) and the Lamkin Deep Etched grip (putter).

Driver 12°

Fairway Woods 17° (3) and 20° (5)

Rescues 26° (5) and 30° (6)

Irons 7-PW and SW

Spider Mini Putter with Pure Roll insert

Complementing the full set of clubs is a specially designed lightweight 14-way cart bag that is available in grey/green, charcoal/blue and black/violet.

Rounding out the Kalea product line in 2019 is the introduction of new golf balls, a two-piece ball with a high-energy React core, soft ionomer cover and low compression (60), engineered for high trajectory, maximum distance off the tee and soft feel into the green.

Available: September 6

Prices: Kalea Driver - £279, Kalea Fairway - £189, Kaela Rescues - £179, Kalea irons - 5-piece set for £499, Spider Mini Putter - £219, Kalea Cart Bag - £199, Kalea golf balls - £21.99 per dozen