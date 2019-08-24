search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearNew TaylorMade Kalea line engineered specifically for women

Gear

New TaylorMade Kalea line engineered specifically for women

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2019
TaylorMade TaylorMade Kalea Womens Golf Equipment New Gear
Tm Kalea 1

TaylorMade’s Kalea product line has received a fresh upgrade for 2019.

Designed utilising many of TaylorMade’s most notable performance technologies, Kalea will deliver all-round performance to female players.

• TaylorMade 2019 P790 irons – FIRST LOOK!

With Kalea, every component has been engineered to deliver easy-to-launch performance through maximum clubhead speed.

Tm Kalea 2

Every club in the new set has been precisely engineered to result in optimal lengths, lofts and proper gapping.

• TaylorMade TP Patina Putters – First Look!

Kalea utilises proven product technologies such as Speed Pocket technology that allows for flexibility low on the face for high launch and added forgiveness.

Tm Kalea 3

A low/back centre of gravity, meanwhile, provides an easy to launch club with added forgiveness throughout the set.

• Improve your short game with the TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot

In the metalwoods and irons, a new, softer and lighter Kalea ULTRALITE graphite shaft has been chosen for its softer flex and lighter overall weight, allowing for increased clubhead speed but also contributing to the set’s lighter overall build.

Tm Kalea 4

Kalea is comprised of the following clubs, each gripped with Lamkin’s Sonar Lite 38g (woods & irons) and the Lamkin Deep Etched grip (putter).

Driver 12°
Fairway Woods 17° (3) and 20° (5)
Rescues 26° (5) and 30° (6)
Irons 7-PW and SW
Spider Mini Putter with Pure Roll insert

Complementing the full set of clubs is a specially designed lightweight 14-way cart bag that is available in grey/green, charcoal/blue and black/violet.

Tm Kalea 5

Rounding out the Kalea product line in 2019 is the introduction of new golf balls, a two-piece ball with a high-energy React core, soft ionomer cover and low compression (60), engineered for high trajectory, maximum distance off the tee and soft feel into the green.

Available: September 6
Prices: Kalea Driver - £279, Kalea Fairway - £189, Kaela Rescues - £179, Kalea irons - 5-piece set for £499, Spider Mini Putter - £219, Kalea Cart Bag - £199, Kalea golf balls - £21.99 per dozen

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Womens Golf

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot
Legend brands modern golf "boring" and tour pros "robotic"
Rory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play
Brooks Koepka shares NUDE photo of himself
Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow