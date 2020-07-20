search
New TaylorMade P7MB irons spotted in Rory McIlroy's bag

Gear

New TaylorMade P7MB irons spotted in Rory McIlroy’s bag

By David Cunninghame16 July, 2020
TaylorMade P7MB Rory McIlroy WITB TaylorMade blades Irons New Gear
P7 Mb 1

The current World No.1 has a fresh set of TaylorMade blades in his bag and they look sensational.

Ever since Rory McIlroy first signed for TaylorMade back in 2017 he has gamed the brand’s P-730 muscle backs but he looks set to make the permanent switch to these new beauties.

• TaylorMade introduces yellow TP5

The P7MB proto irons were actually first spotted a few weeks ago in the bag of TaylorMade Athlete Charley Hull at Sunningdale Heath Golf Club.

TaylorMade are keeping any details on these new irons under wraps for now but there are a few things we can pick up from the snaps we’ve seen.

P7 Mb 2

These irons will almost certainly be the replacement for the P730 blades that first went on sale in 2017 and going by the ‘Forged’ engraving on the hosel it is safe to assume that they will be a fully forged construction, placing emphasis on feel, workability and control for the very best ball strikers.

• The cool reason why Rory McIlroy has a ‘22’ on his golf ball

The P7MB bears a striking resemblance to Tiger’s current TaylorMade P7TW but does not feature the Milled Grind technology on the sole. 

P7 Mb 3

There is a good chance that these irons will start making their way into the bags of the other top TaylorMade tour pros who like to use pure blades.

• REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

This week Rory will be using the new irons from 3-iron to PW, with Project X 7.0 shafts from 3-9 then transitioning to a 6.5 flex in his wedges.

We're looking forward to finding out more about these irons in the coming weeks and months and it'll be interesting to see how McIlroy fares this week at The Memorial with fresh sticks in the bag.

P7 Mb 4

Rory McIlroy – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8˚ with the hosel one click higher, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 70 X)
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX) TaylorMade SIM (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P7MB proto (3-PW, Project X Rifle 7.0 [6.5 in PW]
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (54˚, 60˚, Project X Rifle 6.5
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (#22)

