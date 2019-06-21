search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearNew Titleist irons make tour debut

Gear

New Titleist irons make tour debut

By David Cunninghame15 June, 2019
Titleist Titleist 620 MB Titleist 620 CB Titleist T100 Titleist irons Irons New Gear
Titleist T100 620 Mb 620 Cb

The new Titleist T100, 620 MB and 620 CB irons made their debut at this week's U.S. Open, with the likes of Charles Howell III and Cameron Smith opting to put them in the bag as soon as they could get their hands on them.

This week marks the first opportunity for players to use the new irons in competition. Only a few weeks ago we saw the successful introduction of the new TS hybrids and U-Series utility irons at the Memorial Tournament.

• FIRST LOOK! - New Titleist utility irons and TS hybrids

Tour validation is a key step in the development of all Titleist golf equipment.

Earning final validation from the best players in the world ensures that new products are faithful to the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance, consistency and quality excellence.

Very little is known as of yet regarding the tech behind these new irons but we can safely assume that 620 MB and 620 CB will be direct replacements for the 718 MB and CB that are coming to end of Titleist’s typical two year product life-cycle. 

• Titleist TS1 driver – FIRST LOOK!

It is interesting to see Titleist return to its 600 branding, which was last used back in 2006.

The 600 name has been associated with some of the best Titleist blades ever made.

Rb Titleist Irons

The T100 name, on the other hand, is something entirely new.

Going purely on looks these irons could be a replacement for the AP2, or because of their sleek shaping could fit in between the CB and an updated AP2 model.

• How the Titleist TS drivers were built

Only time will tell.

Based on initial tour player testing and feedback, Titleist firmly believes its new line-up is poised to continue the brand’s run as the most played iron on the PGA TOUR for each of the last five years and 14 of the last 15 seasons.

For more information on the clubs as we get it – as well as info and reviews of all of the latest gear – stay tuned to bunkered.co.uk

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Titleist irons

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident
Young Scottish pro seals his Open berth
Sixteen-year-old amateur wins for SECOND time on LET
EXCLUSIVE Top caddie sides with Spieth over Greller spat
Harrington expects this rookie to make his Ryder Cup team

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow