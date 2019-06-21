New Titleist irons make tour debut

The new Titleist T100, 620 MB and 620 CB irons made their debut at this week's U.S. Open, with the likes of Charles Howell III and Cameron Smith opting to put them in the bag as soon as they could get their hands on them.



This week marks the first opportunity for players to use the new irons in competition. Only a few weeks ago we saw the successful introduction of the new TS hybrids and U-Series utility irons at the Memorial Tournament.



Tour validation is a key step in the development of all Titleist golf equipment.



Earning final validation from the best players in the world ensures that new products are faithful to the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance, consistency and quality excellence.

The new @Titleist T100 irons - one of one in a black finish - have gone straight into @camsmithgolf bag @usopengolf the first week they are available. pic.twitter.com/g2oxwANr0V — Titleist on Tour (@TitleistonTour) June 11, 2019

Very little is known as of yet regarding the tech behind these new irons but we can safely assume that 620 MB and 620 CB will be direct replacements for the 718 MB and CB that are coming to end of Titleist’s typical two year product life-cycle.



It is interesting to see Titleist return to its 600 branding, which was last used back in 2006.

The 600 name has been associated with some of the best Titleist blades ever made.

The T100 name, on the other hand, is something entirely new.

Going purely on looks these irons could be a replacement for the AP2, or because of their sleek shaping could fit in between the CB and an updated AP2 model.



Only time will tell.

Based on initial tour player testing and feedback, Titleist firmly believes its new line-up is poised to continue the brand’s run as the most played iron on the PGA TOUR for each of the last five years and 14 of the last 15 seasons.

