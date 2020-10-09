search
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x golf balls make tour debut

Gear

New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x golf balls make tour debut

By David Cunninghame05 October, 2020
Titleist Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Pro V1x Titleist golf balls Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Balls
Titleist 2021 Pro V1

Twenty years after the Pro V1 completely revolutionised golf ball design, Titleist has announced that its latest models in the franchise will debut in Las Vegas this week.

It was in October 2000 at TPC Summerlin where Titleist’s original Pro V1 prototypes were first introduced to PGA Tour players and immediately they left their mark.

At what was then called the Invensys Classic (now the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open), eventual winner Billy Andrade decided to put the ball in play that week.

• 20 huge golf equipment brands you've never heard of

Andrade was astonished by the increased distance this groundbreaking piece of engineering was offering him. He wasn't the only one to be blown away.

He was one of 47 players who immediately put the Pro V1 in the bag, marking a groundbreaking shift in equipment usage at a single event that has yet to be surpassed.

Since that glorious debut, the Pro V1 franchise has gone from strength-to-strength.

Today, Titleist’s flagship models are trusted by more than 74% of all players on the PGA Tour and across the major worldwide tours and they continue to dominate sales in the global golf ball market.

• Titleist Pro V1: A brief history

Following a rigorous two-year development process, next generation Pro V1 and Pro V1x are now available to PGA Tour players to use in competition, with the first opportunity coming Thursday in at the Shriners. 

• The new Titleist TSi drivers are making major waves

The final Pro V1 and Pro V1x prototypes, manufactured at Titleist Ball Plant 3 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, will be delivered to player’s lockers at TPC Summerlin.

Titleist Golf Ball R&D representatives are on site to work with players as they test the new products and determine the model that best fits their game.

This is just the beginning of Titleist’s seeding and validation process that will continue over the coming weeks and months at events across the worldwide professional tours. 

• TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE

Gathering feedback from the game’s best players through every stage of the R&D process, and then earning their validation under the pressure of competition, are critical elements in the development of Titleist's equipment.

• Titleist unveils new CNCPT CP-03 & CP-04 irons

Each new Pro V1 and Pro V1x has brought about changes in the construction and design of these balls to ensure the performance is always advanced, so we're looking forward to finding out what Titleist has been able to achieve with its 2021 models.

Going by previous Pro V1 launches, we can expect to find out more about these new balls in late January 2021, with them landing on shelves very shortly after.

