WITB – Stealth driver propels Nicolai Højgaard to victory

Nicolai Højgaard claimed his second DP World Tour victory after putting on a powerful display at the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship.



The Dane has joined most of his fellow TaylorMade brand ambassadors, as well as several non-contracted players, to have switched to the brand-new Stealth driver for the 2022 season.



The switch is clearly paying off, with Højgaard ranking first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and third in the driving distance stats, averaging a whopping 331.63 yards with his Stealth Plus.

Although he has the latest TaylorMade driver in his bag, Højgaard has decided to stick with his SIM2 fairway woods for now.



The 20-year-old also had a great week with his TaylorMade P·7TW irons. He ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach and managed to find 73.60% of greens in regulation.



Around Al Hamra GC Højgaard looked to his three TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw wedges when attempting to get up and down, whilst on the greens he makes use of a Scotty Cameron putter.

Rounding out his equipment set-up is the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.



Nicolai Højgaard - What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (10.5°, Tensei AV White 65 X)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5°), TaylorMade SIM2 Max (18°)

Irons: TaylorMade P·7TW (4-PW)

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw (50°, 56˚, 60°)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 Prototype

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)