WITB – Stealth driver propels Nicolai Højgaard to victory

Gear

WITB – Stealth driver propels Nicolai Højgaard to victory

By David Cunninghame07 February, 2022
WITB Nicolai Højgaard Ras al Khaimah Championship TaylorMade TaylorMade Stealth Plus TaylorMade SIM MAX TaylorMade P•7TW TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW Scotty Cameron putters TaylorMade TP5
Nicolai Hojgaard Witb

Nicolai Højgaard claimed his second DP World Tour victory after putting on a powerful display at the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship.

The Dane has joined most of his fellow TaylorMade brand ambassadors, as well as several non-contracted players, to have switched to the brand-new Stealth driver for the 2022 season.

• REVIEW - “Power shines through with Stealth”

The switch is clearly paying off, with Højgaard ranking first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and third in the driving distance stats, averaging a whopping 331.63 yards with his Stealth Plus.

Although he has the latest TaylorMade driver in his bag, Højgaard has decided to stick with his SIM2 fairway woods for now.

• TaylorMade introduces Stealth fairways and rescues

The 20-year-old also had a great week with his TaylorMade P·7TW irons. He ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach and managed to find 73.60% of greens in regulation.

Around Al Hamra GC Højgaard looked to his three TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw wedges when attempting to get up and down, whilst on the greens he makes use of a Scotty Cameron putter.

• TaylorMade launches powerful Stealth irons

Rounding out his equipment set-up is the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.

Nicolai Højgaard - What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (10.5°, Tensei AV White 65 X)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5°), TaylorMade SIM2 Max (18°)
Irons: TaylorMade P·7TW (4-PW)
Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw (50°, 56˚, 60°)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 Prototype
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)

