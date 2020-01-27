search
Nike unveils new "grass-covered" golf shoe

Gear

Nike unveils new "grass-covered" golf shoe

By bunkered.co.uk27 January, 2020
Nike Grass Shoes

Nike has unveiled an updated version of its popular Air Max 97 golf shoe - and it's fair to say it won't be for everybody.

Celebrating the original design of the shoe - which was released in 1997 and inspired by the bullet trains of Japan - the Nike AIr Max 97 Golf 'Grass' comes with a true stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of its iconic predecessor but with one noticeable difference.

It's clad in synthetic grass.

The shoe combines a simple white, yellow and green color palette, with a synthetic turf-like material placed on the upper.

It also comes with the the full-length revolutionary Nike Air unit, which debuted in the original Air Max, and is accented with an embroidered yellow Swoosh.

Nike Air Max 97 Golf Ck4437 100 4
Nike Air Max 97 Golf Ck4437 100 13

A green sock-liner completes the look.

Nike Air Max 97 Golf Ck4437 100 1

The shoes are on-sale from today from the Nike website, priced at $190.

This isn't the first time Nike have released a grass-covered golf shoe, incidentally. They did so last year when they gave a turf-makeover to their popular Air Max 1 shoe.

It's not clear who - if any - of Nike's tour staff will wear the new Air Max 97 Golf Grass in competition.

The question is: would you? 

