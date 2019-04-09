search
HomeGearNike unveils special edition Masters shoes

Gear

Nike unveils special edition Masters shoes

By David Cunninghame04 April, 2019
Nike Masters Shoes

You can expect to see Nike’s roster of athletes donning some very special shoes next week at Augusta.

‘The Snake Pack’ as Nike is calling it, consists of six unique pairs of shoes that have a distinctive green snake pattern and will be worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Jason Day.

• LEAKED PICS - Nike's grass-inspired golf shoes

As a nod to the iconic Amen Corner and the Masters logo, the limited edition shoes also feature a pair of praying hands in yellow and red. 

Roshe Gtour

The six models that will be available to purchase from the nike.com on the Monday of Masters week are the Nike Roshe G Tour, Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour, Nike React Vapor 2, Nike Air Max 1 G, Nike Tour Premiere and Jordan XI.

• Nike doesn't make golf clubs, so why does it need a tour truck? We found out...

"It is often said that this tournament doesn't begin until the back nine on Sunday, and the Snake Pack is designed to flip the narrative of athletes being 'snake-bit' down the stretch. Instead, Nike is giving its athletes the confidence to grab the snake by the head and take the tournament into their own hands," Nike explained in its press release.

Tony Finau Boot

• Introducing the Nike driver that never got released

One pair that will not form part of The Snake Pack, however, is Nike’s April Fools Finau1 boot seen above.

