Nikon releases three tech-laden laser rangefinders

Nikon has decided to give its laser rangefinder collection a major overhaul, introducing new models and game-changing technologies that will make acquiring your yardages easier and quicker than ever before.

COOLSHOT PROII

First off, let’s look at the headline COOLSHOT PROII and its STABILIZED tech. It effectively tackles one of the main issues for many golfers when they use a laser, reducing vibration caused by hand movement by approximately 80%. Easy and fast measurements to your target without any shaking is the dream for any laser user.



• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

Also, DUAL LOCKED ON ECHO technology lets you know with certainty that you’ve measured to the flagstick and not to the trees behind, as a sound and green sign give you the complete assurance.



HYPER READ technology, meanwhile, provides near-instant measurements (approx. 0.3 seconds) that are comfortably visible within the crystal-clear OLED display. The display brightness can be fine-tuned at five levels according to the ambient light.

At the touch of a button you can quickly adjust from Actual Distance to Golf Mode for an accurate measurement of the trajectory of the ball.



Using the actual distance mode, the indicator blinks in green while the power is on, so the non-use of the Incline/Decline measurement function can be confirmed by observers easily, ideal for tournament play.



COOLSHOT LITE

The COOLSHOT LITE is another fast, accurate and easy-to-use new release from Nikon that boasts STABILIZED and HYPER READ technologies.

• ECCO unveils tech-packed BIOM H4 BOA design

As if that wasn’t enough, four Measurement Display Modes, including slope adjusted distances, are available with a single press of a button with the PROII, while the LITE offers Golf Mode and Actual Distance.

COOLSHOT 50i

Here we have Nikon’s other new release, the compact and more affordable COOLSHOT 50i. However, don’t think, the lower price tag means that Nikon has scrimped on the features.



• TaylorMade P790 irons 2021 - FIRST LOOK!



An all-new, built-in magnet on the side of the body enables attachment to a golf cart or bag, making it easier to find a place to put your laser when you’re not using it during play or practice.

To ensure you have locked onto the pin, DUAL LOCKED ON technology gives a brief vibration and red locked on sign.



The red internal OLED display enables easier viewing in any situation and the display brightness can be

fine-tuned at five levels according to ambient light level. It, too, offers a slope adjusted distance mode to make choosing the right club a piece of cake.



It is a brilliant little bit of kit from the golf laser rangefinder experts.

Not many lasers can match Nikon’s new releases when it comes to sheer wealth of features. STABILIZED removes one of the biggest bugbears for many potential laser users, while the different distance modes and clear optics make locking onto your target easier than ever before. Once your Nikon has done its bit, all that’s left for you to do is step up and pull off the shot.