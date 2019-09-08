search
Nippon Shaft N.S. PRO 950GH neo – Designed for game improvement performance

Gear

Nippon Shaft N.S. PRO 950GH neo – Designed for game improvement performance

By David Cunninghame08 September, 2019
Nippon Nippon Shaft N.S. PRO 950GH neo Shafts New Gear
Nspro950Gh Neo

If you are currently playing with a set of game improvement or player’s distance irons then you might want to consider checking out Nippon Shaft’s latest addition to its celebrated N.S.PRO 950GH family.

The ground-breaking N.S.PRO 950GH neo has been specifically engineered to meet the demands of modern, larger iron heads that tend to have a lower centre of gravity.

• What is kickpoint in a golf shaft?

With strong lofts and larger faces, these contemporary irons demand shaft designs with both rigidity and flexibility to combat the lower spin and harder landing angles they tend to produce.  

So, how has Nippon tackled this problem?

Well, the neo is designed with more flex in the tip section to promote a higher ball flight and softer landings though optimally distributed weight via thickness and material-shaping technologies.

The neo’s mid-section is more rigid than Nippon Shaft’s best-selling N.S.PRO 950GH and has a greater amount of flex in the tip section.

• Nippon unveils N.S.PRO MODUS3 TOUR 105: Black Edition

It also features a slightly reduced grip size (.600”), helping to launch the ball higher and enhance the ‘N.S.’ feel.

Even when attached to long irons where the centre of gravity is further from the head, neo promotes smooth wrist turns and increased peak trajectory and spin, resulting in added control.

Available in R (Regular), SR (Stiff Regular), S (Stiff) and X (Extra-Stiff) flexes, and from 3-iron to pitching-wedge lengths, the N.S.PRO 950GH neo is a ground-breaking and innovative design.

Nippon Ns Pro Neo

The neo also promotes a light swing weight at 95 grams which matches the requirements of most golfers and brings out the full advantages of today’s high-performance irons.

• Nippon Shaft celebrating a season of major success

 “The incredible success of the N.S.PRO 950GH and the MODUS3 family inspired us to develop them further by better aligning our shafts to the demands of the modern iron head,” said Hiro Fukuda, Sales and Marketing for Nippon Shaft.

He added: “This new offering provides the same high-level performance characteristics as the N.S.PRO 950GH that has experienced great success over the last 20 years, combined with new features designed to produce optimal performance levels with modern clubheads.”

