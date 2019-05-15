Nippon unveils N.S.PRO MODUS3 TOUR 105: Black Edition

Nippon Shaft has announced the release of the N.S.PRO MODUS³ TOUR 105: Black Edition, an exciting new edition to the brand’s popular MODUS3 steel shaft offering.



Based in Yokohama, Japan, Nippon Shaft is the No. 1-selling steel shaft in Asia, with its products being used by the likes of Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia to name a few.



Highlighted by an eye-catching matte black finish, the new TOUR 105: Black Edition provides an eye-catching alternative to the traditional chrome finish that has become a favourite of Tour professionals around the world.

Available in R (Regular), S (Stiff) and X (Extra-Stiff) flexes, and from 2-iron to Pitching Wedge recommended lengths, the new all-black TOUR 105 design still features the red screen-printed N.S.PRO MODUS3 logo detailing that has become synonymous with the brand’s most popular iron shaft family.

In the bags of over 250 global Touring professionals and used in over 150 Tour wins around the world since 2010, the N.S.PRO MODUS3 shaft series was designed with professional golfers’ input to deliver optimum control over three modes of ball flight – trajectory, distance, and direction.



Launch characteristics of the new TOUR 105: Black Edition are highlighted by Tour level spin with a mid to high, penetrating trajectory, while golfers can expect to experience the signature Nippon Shaft impact feel.

Trajectory control is achieved through consistent shaft flex throughout the swing, distance control through lighter weight which contributes to faster swing speeds for longer, but controlled distances, and directional control through consistent shaft flex that promotes straighter shots.



“Given the continued success of the MODUS3 family, we felt it was necessary to offer what is quickly becoming our most popular model in an alternative colour option,” said Hiro Fukuda, Sales and Marketing for the Japan-based company.

He added: “This all-new matte black offering provides all of the same high-level performance characteristics from the MODUS3 TOUR 105, that has been played in over 50 tour victories around the world, but in an alternative look that is sure to stand out from the pack.”