Nippon's new hybrid shaft combines the best of both worlds

Gear

Nippon's new hybrid shaft combines the best of both worlds

By David Cunninghame27 October, 2019
Nippon Shaft N.S. PRO MODUS³ Hybrid Shafts
Nippon Hybrid 1

Nippon Shaft’s new N.S. PRO MODUS³ Hybrid, the brand’s first ever hybrid shaft made of steel and graphite, is designed to bring the best characteristics of both materials to hybrid clubs.

The new shaft is engineered to provide those of you that like to game a hybrid with the solid feel and tighter dispersion associated with steel along with the easier launch, greater distance, higher trajectory and vibration-dampening qualities of graphite.

• What is kickpoint in a golf shaft?

Nippon Shaft’s patented special adhesive enables the thin-walled, 70-gram steel shaft to adhere to an outer coating of multi-layered carbon (graphite) to create a shaft of ideal weight and flexibility.

Nippon Hybrid 2

It truly is a hybrid shaft for hybrid clubs,” said Hiro Fukuda, sales and marketing for Nippon Shaft.

• Nippon Shaft N.S. PRO 950GH neo – Designed for game improvement performance

He continued, “most golfers use steel shafts in their irons and graphite shafts in their drivers and 3-woods. The N.S. PRO MODUS³ Hybrid Shaft is made specifically for hybrid clubs. We think the concept will make sense to golfers, who will be convinced when they experience the performance of the Hybrid Shaft.”

• Nippon unveils N.S.PRO MODUS3 TOUR 105: Black Edition

The bend profile of the shafts is based on the tour-validated N.S. PRO MODUS³ Tour 105, which is designed to promote an easy launch, mid-peak trajectory and spin.

Available: Now

