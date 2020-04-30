OCEAN TEE out to make waves in golf fashion sector

Having made a huge dent in the golf tee market with its brilliant bamboo pegs, OCEAN TEE is extending its product range to include clothing.



The first product in the line is the Mako polo shirt, named after the endangered Mako shark, the fastest shark in the ocean.

Remaining true to OCEAN TEE’s founding principles, the brand’s move into the golf apparel market combines stylish design and athletic fit with materials, performance and processes that conform to the very highest environmental and ethical standards.

This makes the Mako polo shirt a premium product that will have you feeling as good as you look.

• WATCH - Putter Battle: Odyssey vs TaylorMade

• American Golf crowns 'Battle of the Brands' winner

Available in two colourways, the Mako polo is made from organic cotton mixed with a completely new, biodegradable, elastane called ROICA Eco-Smart.

OCEAN TEE is the first company to use this ground-breaking and environmentally friendly-fabric in the golf industry.

Best of all, when you are through with wearing the shirt, it can be recycled or the constituent fibres will naturally breakdown overtime, making it a true ‘Cradle to Cradle’ product

Company founder Ed Sandison revealed that he decided to make a foray into the fashion world to draw attention to the impact of that particular industry on the environment.

“From the way that crops are grown to the space discarded garments take up in landfill, fashion is creating untold damage on the environment,” said Sandison. “But a lot of it isn’t visible. For instance, when garments made from synthetic fabrics, such as polyester and nylon are washed, they release plastic microfibres that ultimately end up being washed into our rivers and oceans.

• Mizuno unveils brand new golf shoes



“It is estimated that 35% of all microplastics entering the ocean come from synthetic textile waste. We don’t want people to stop shopping but, just like with our bamboo tees, we want to offer people a sustainable alternative without compromising on performance.”

Another unique element to the product development strategy for OCEAN TEE is that each new addition to the apparel range will have a different sustainable story. Sandison wants to shine a light on new techniques, new fabrics and innovative processes as they are being developed to help these entrepreneurial businesses break into the market.

• WATCH - Old driver vs New driver



“There are so many incredible developments being made by people who are driven by the same passion I have for protecting people and the planet. If we can help them attract interest from bigger companies who want to offer sustainable garment lines, then I will be delighted.

“The Mako is just the beginning for us.”

The Mako polo shirt is available to purchase online at oceanteegolf.com for just £59.99. A quarter of the corporate profit from your purchase will be donated by OCEAN TEE to charities that are focused on tackling plastic pollution and promoting the health of marine environments, as well as charities focused on promoting sustainability in golf.