Ocean Tee unveils stytlish and eco-friendly sweater

Ocean Tee, the sustainable golf brand, has unveiled its latest environmentally friendly product, the Wobbegong sweater.



Named after the rare and endangered shark, this luxurious, premium piece of knitwear highlights innovative recycling techniques that turn unwanted clothing and textiles into new fibre.

• New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x golf balls make tour debut

The result is an incredibly soft, unique looking sweater that will deliver comfort and warmth on the golf course.

The Wobbegong’s fabric is made using “The Loop Project”; a recycling process which was created by Hallotex, a Barcelona based company who specialise in designing quality garments with the highest sustainable standards.



This process, which is inspired by a Zero Waste philosophy, uses a mechanical procedure to break down the fabrics of recycled clothes, obsolete inventory and leftover fabrics.



• By popular demand, OCEAN TEE introduces 'Castle' option

The shredded fabric is then merged with sustainable products – in the case of the Wobbegong a certified organic cotton – to create a new, unique fabric.

Ocean Tee is the first company to use this fabric innovation in golf.



The Wobbegong, which retails at £84.99, has a luxurious finish and thanks to a natural speckle created by the recycled garments no one garment looks the same.



The garment’s sustainable credentials are further enhanced by the fact that this is manufactured at the first factory in the world to have met Textiles procurement Standards as set by Greenpeace.



• Stromberg teams up with Ocean Tee to launch eco-friendly polo

It is also 100% recyclable at the end of its natural life.



This latest release highlgihts Ocean Tee's commitment to having an immediate and long-term impact on the fight against plastic pollution and is certainly one of the leading lights for sustainability in the golf industry.

