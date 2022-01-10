search
Gear

NEW FOR '22

New Odyssey putters will help you 'go to Eleven'

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2022
Odyssey Eleven Putters

Last year, Odyssey introduced us to its brilliant 'Ten' family of putters.

But these ones? These ones 'go to Eleven'.

This exciting new design has been engineered to completely re-imagine mallet performance. It combines Odyssey’s legendary White Hot insert with its major-winning Stroke Lab shaft to improve the consistency of your stroke. This unique head shape delivers the outstanding MOI properties that you would expect from a mallet.

However, it also uniquely combines a more 'forwards' CG positioning that delivers the tight dispersion of a blade for putts that stay on-line.

Odyssey Eleven Putters 2

The Eleven shape advances the forgiveness and alignment properties of the major-winning Ten model. It’s designed to help you properly frame the ball with the right alignment at address, along with high MOI for better accuracy.

• Odyssey reveals unique Tri-Hot 5K putter family

Using a multi-material design, the CG has been moved forward nearly a quarter of an inch while increasing inertia substantially. This leads to improved performance, speed control, spin control, speed consistency on off-centre hits, and a much tighter downrange dispersion for putts that stay on-line.

• Odyssey introduces brand new Toulon putters

The design also boasts a super lightweight TPU sole insert. This helps to improve the sound and feel, while adding very little weight to the centre of the putterhead.

Odyssey Eleven Putters 3

The newest generation of the multi-material Stroke Lab shaft features even better performance. By shortening the steel section, Odyssey has reduced the weight by 7g. The brand has also made it stiffer and more stable for even more consistency in your stroke.

• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers

The crowned design allows Odyssey to finish the shape and provides a blank canvas for various alignment aides. Plain, lined or Triple Track versions are available.

Completing the design of this behemoth is the White Hot insert, delivering the feel, sound, and performance that have made Odyssey putters so universally popular for more than two decades.

• New Rogue ST irons "push boundaries of innovation"

If you are considering sticking a new Eleven putter in the bag, why not turn to the immortal words of Nigel Tufnell to seal the deal?

“The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven... It’s not ten. You see, most blokes, you know, will be playing at ten... Where can you go from there? Where?”

Where indeed, Nigel. Where indeed.

Available: February 18
Price: £329

