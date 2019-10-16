Odyssey Stroke Lab Black putters – FIRST LOOK!

Odyssey has introduced two brand-new putter models; the Stroke Lab Black Ten and Stroke Lab Black Bird of Prey, and boy do we like the look of these high MOI mallets.



At the beginning of this year Odyssey shook up the putter market with the introduction of its Stroke Lab range.



Its revolutionary, multi-material Stroke Lab shaft design actually helps to improve the tempo and consistency in your stroke so you can hole more putts.

If you want to know more about Stroke Lab tech and how it works then simply click here.

The two new models are entirely new head shapes from the #1 putter brand on tour and have been engineered using a multi-material head construction that promotes exceptionally high MOI for more stability.

The Bird of Prey model is one of the most distinct head shapes Odyssey has ever made, and that’s saying a lot.



It provides the Stroke Lab weighting you want for more consistency, and Odyssey has enhanced the forgiveness, alignment, and insert technology like never before.

The new Microhinge Star Insert creates a firmer feel and pleasing sound at impact while providing the same roll characteristics of the Tour-proven White Hot Microhinge in the original Stroke Lab line-up

The Hi-Def alignment, meanwhile, makes it so easy to find the right setup at address. All of Odyssey’s best performance technologies are engineered into the Bird of Prey with one simple goal: to help every golfer make more putts.

Inspired by the popular #7 and Indianapolis shapes, the Ten offers all of these premium materials and performance in a forgiving mallet shape that we have, again, never seen from the brand before.



You may have noticed the Ten in recent weeks, as the likes of Phil Mickelson and various other pros have opted to put the putter into play. It is already the #1 Odyssey putter model on the PGA Tour and Phil, who has typically been a blade guy, said of the mallet, “the first few putts I hit with this putter, I noticed a real difference.”

Odyssey General Manager Sean Toulon commented, “our new Stroke Lab Black Ten and Stroke Lab Black Bird of Prey Putters are truly remarkable with all of the premium technologies and performance that they offer."



He continued, “Stroke Lab has revolutionised the putter category by fundamentally improving the rhythm and consistency in a golfer’s stroke. And we’re combining it with all the forgiveness from these super high MOI head shapes with one goal in mind: to help every golfer make more putts.”

We are looking forward to putting these new flat sticks through their paces just as soon as we can get our hands on one, but unfortunately they aren’t set for release until January next year, so you have a bit of wait on your hands before testing one for yourself.

Available: 31 January 2020

Price: £269