Odyssey Toulon Design StrokeLab Putters – FIRST LOOK!

Each model in the new Odyssey Toulon Design Collection is a union of premium materials, intelligent design, expert craftsmanship, beautiful shaping, and advanced performance technology.



This year, Odyssey is going all-in on its innovative StrokeLab technology by incorporating it into every one of its 2019 putter collections, including Toulon.



The Toulon mission is quite simple, they are obsessed with making the most beautiful and best performing milled putters in the world.

The popularity of Toulon putters on tour has grown rapidly in recent years and with this new collection Odyssey is taking its performance driven designs to new heights.



The excellent performance and feel these putters produce is largely thanks to the milled diamond pattern across the face. Deep cross-hatch grooves are engineered across the entire face to control sound and feel by channelling vibration, while the small groove inside each diamond pattern of the face is designed to improve the quality of the roll.

Toulon is recognized for its beautiful craftsmanship and appealing look, and this year that look has been elevated with an impressive new Charcoal Smoke Finish.

New head options have also be introduced for 2019. There are nine heads to choose from and each new model is available in Odyssey’s groundbreaking new StrokeLab Design, with a StrokeLab shaft for incredible tempo and consistency, a 20 gram steel soleplate, and pistol or oversized grips.

Available: March 1

Models: San Diego, Austin, Azalea, Atlanta, Memphis, Portland, Palm Beach, Las Vegas DB, Las Vegas H7

Options: Available in right and left-handed models (except Portland, Las Vegas H7, Palm Beach, Azalea) and in lengths 33”, 34” and 35”

Price: £429