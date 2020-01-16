Odyssey Triple Track putters – A guarantee to hole more putts?

Odyssey’s latest invention could be the answer to your putting woes.



This simple but astoundingly effective piece of tech is a sure fire way to improve your alignment and accuracy on the greens.



As you can see, Odyssey has decided to incorporate Triple Track technology that was first seen on the ERC Soft golf ball in 2019 into these new putters.

Three lines are prominently featured at the centre of each putter head in this range.

Triple Track Technology is more than just painted on lines though. It uses Vernier Hyper Acuity, the same visual technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers, to easily improve your alignment for better putting accuracy.



Most of us struggle with alignment on the greens, so anything that can get you started in the right line will give you a much better chance of making the putt.

Odyssey custom-fits a multitude of players every year and says the great majority of whom do not aim the face accurately from as little as ten feet from the hole.

The innovative, multi-material Stroke Lab shaft is engineered to help improve the tempo and consistency in your stroke, and the performance is nothing short of incredible.



This shaft is engineered to make you a better putter and it has gone down a storm both on tour and with club golfers over the last 12 months

We also have a Microhinge Star Insert that creates a firmer feel and pleasing sound at impact, while providing the same roll characteristics of our Tour-proven White Hot Microhinge.

Odyssey Triple Track combines all of these impressive technologies into one putter for exceptional alignment, consistency, and performance.

Available: January 30

Price: £239 (Marxman and Double Wide) / £269 (2-Ball, 2-Ball Blade and Ten)