Odyssey unveils new Toulon putters

Gear

Odyssey unveils new Toulon putters

By David Cunninghame11 February, 2020
Toulon 2020 1

Odyssey has added three new models to its premium Toulon line of putters and they are simply stunning.

The all-new Atlanta, Chicago and Seattle models provide added options for those of you looking to add one of Odyssey’s beautifully milled putters to your bag.

Each model in the Toulon Collection is a union of premium materials, intelligent design, expert craftsmanship, beautiful shaping, and advanced performance technologies.

Toulon 2020 2

All come in a stunning Charcoal Smoke Finish, feature adjustable weighting and deliver the best qualities for milled putters.

Plus, like every putter in Odyssey’s line-up, these new models feature the brand’s revolutionary Stroke Lab shaft to give you better performance on the greens.

Toulon 2020 3

The Atlanta is a sleek mid-mallet design, with a short slant hosel that will provide a decent amount of toe flow.

This means it will be best suited to those of you with a bit of an arc in your putting stroke.

Toulon 2020 4

The Chicago is a relatively large blade shape with Double Bend hosel to suit straight back and straight through putting strokes.

Toulon 2020 5

Finally, the Seattle has a unique shape that certainly catches your eye. Like the Atlanta it would suit more arcing putting styles.

The addition of these new models will only help to add to the appeal of getting your hands on Toulon putter. It's little wonder they are one of the fastest growing putters on all major professional tours.

Available: 27 February 
Price: £429

