Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame14 January, 2021
Odyssey Odyssey White Hot OG Odyssey putters Odyssey Golf Putters New Gear
White Hot Og 1

One of the most iconic putter franchises in the game’s history is back… and this time it’s better than ever.

It was nearly 20 years ago that Odyssey first launched its now legendary White Hot face insert, one of the most iconic, most played, and most decorated putter technologies of all time.

• Jon Rahm signs with Callaway

It made Odyssey’s putters instantly recognisable while we watched the pros on our TV screens, with its popularity among the game’s elite players matched or even exceeded by its popularity among us mere mortals. 

The name White Hot is synonymous with incredible performance and a unique sound and feel that most golfers love.

White Hot Og 3

As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Having been told over and over again by tour pros and everyday golfers that there is there’s nothing quite like White Hot, Odyssey has decided to engineer the original formulation into the White Hot OG putters.

The feel, sound and performance of this two-part urethane insert, even after 20 years, is still one of the best in the game today.

White Hot Og 2

The engineers at Odyssey have combined a rich silver PVD finish with fine milling on the surfaces to deliver an ultra-premium look that is unlike anything you’ve ever seen from a White Hot.

• Callaway Apex & Apex Pro hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Plus, with a wide selection of models to choose from, there is bound to be a White Hot OG out there for all of you.  

For those who are in search of a real classic look and feel then every model is available in a premium stepless steel shaft.

If, however, you are looking for the ultimate performance package then you can opt for the brand’s tour proven, major-winning, multi-material Stroke Lab shaft to help improve your stroke.

• What is Stroke Lab and how does it work?

The Stroke Lab Shaft comes in a new candy apple red, while a gray DFX Rubber Grip completes the classic look and feel.

• REVIEW - Odyssey StrokeLab putters

Some things just never go out of fashion and White Hot is certainly one of them.

Available: 28 January
Prices: Stroke Lab Shaft - £239 (2-ball £269) Steel Shaft - £199 (2-ball £219)

