Consistency and confidence with your irons can be the difference between winning and losing

The key component of golf is to get the ball onto the putting surface, and unless you’re bombing drives onto greens, irons are going to be some of the key clubs in your bag.

We run through the Top 10 on the Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stats for 2019 season and the irons that each player used in their quest for success.

