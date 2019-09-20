OFFICIAL: The best wedge players on the PGA Tour in 2019

Slick wedge play makes your on-days great and your off-days still pretty decent.

Although it may not seem vital to success in today’s modern game, where most of the players on tour can pound the ball a mile, your wedges can still prove to be the most important clubs in your bag.

A good short game can help take the pressure off and turn that good week into a winning week.

We run through the Top 10 on the Strokes Gained: Around the Green stats for 2019 season and the wedges that each player used in their quest for success.



Click the Next button to continue…