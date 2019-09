There’s no better feeling than draining a mammoth putt.

There’s no greater satisfaction, for professionals and amateurs alike, when you’ve spent a while studying the green and the subsequent putt rolls into the hole - the meticulous planning paying off.

The further the putt, the better the feeling…

We run through the official top 10 longest putts for the 2019 PGA Tour season. Some of these are massive.

