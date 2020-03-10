search
HomeGearOld meets new in Ping's 2020 Spring/Summer apparel line

Gear

Old meets new in Ping's 2020 Spring/Summer apparel line

By David Cunninghame10 March, 2020
Ping apparel Ping collection PING SS20 Ping Apparel New Gear golf clothing
Ping Ss20 Apparel Men

We’re absolutely loving the direction in which Ping is taking its clothing line.

The golf apparel market can be a tricky one to get right, as you have to cater for old school tradition whilst also meeting the needs and wants of a younger audience – and the brand appears to have got that right.

Its new Spring/Summer 2020 collection for both men and women has a bit of stylish swagger mixed with eye-catching designs and ‘performance-driven’ fabrics which should make you sit up and take notice when you’re on the hunt for a new wardrobe for the season.

• GEAR GUIDE - Which PING right for you?

• FIRST LOOK - PING Heppler putters

Ping Ss2020 Apparel Line

One of the key takeaways in tech is the Sensor Cool technology, which “provides a focus for the Spring/Summer season, offering moisture-moving, quick dry, crease-resistant and stretch properties”.

• PING G710 irons – FIRST LOOK!

The new range includes more style, with more funky patterns, more colour options and much more choice than before.

Ping 2020 Ss Women

The ladies’ range uses the same performance-driven tech with ‘abstract botanicals’ the theme for the 2020 Spring/Summer range.

“The collection is stylish and versatile in equal measures, allowing garments to be interchanged between the key colour schemes,” says the brand.

To find out more, log-on to pingcollection.co.uk

