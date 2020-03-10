Old meets new in Ping's 2020 Spring/Summer apparel line

We’re absolutely loving the direction in which Ping is taking its clothing line.



The golf apparel market can be a tricky one to get right, as you have to cater for old school tradition whilst also meeting the needs and wants of a younger audience – and the brand appears to have got that right.

Its new Spring/Summer 2020 collection for both men and women has a bit of stylish swagger mixed with eye-catching designs and ‘performance-driven’ fabrics which should make you sit up and take notice when you’re on the hunt for a new wardrobe for the season.



One of the key takeaways in tech is the Sensor Cool technology, which “provides a focus for the Spring/Summer season, offering moisture-moving, quick dry, crease-resistant and stretch properties”.



The new range includes more style, with more funky patterns, more colour options and much more choice than before.

The ladies’ range uses the same performance-driven tech with ‘abstract botanicals’ the theme for the 2020 Spring/Summer range.

“The collection is stylish and versatile in equal measures, allowing garments to be interchanged between the key colour schemes,” says the brand.



To find out more, log-on to pingcollection.co.uk

