Old meets new with Oscar Jacobson's AW21 collection

Oscar Jacobson is a brand renowned for its high quality, stylish apparel.

It is also a brand that tends to cater towards the traditionalists among us, taking its design cues from the heritage of golf fashion, while also providing comfort and functionality.



With its Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, however, the Scandinavian company is branching out with the introduction of contemporary styles and cutting-edge technology to complement its traditional fashion pieces.



The collection boasts a wealth of mid-layers, from lightweight technical pullovers, to classic knitted numbers and even a hoodie for the first time in OJ’s history.

The dynamic TRAPP Hooded Top (£73.50) boasts a panelled hood for a contemporary, tailored look and carries vertical Oscar Jacobson branding. The inner fleece and moisture wicking outer layer provide comfort and performance, which is enhanced by the fit of the garment itself. This may be a hoodie, but it is a great hoodie designed to play golf in.

The new LODSTOCK (£62.99) mid-layer is a stylish number that will keep you warm when the mercury starts to plummet. Made from a technical, lightweight stretch fabric, it traps air to regulate your body temperature, keeping the wind out and ensuring comfort on the course.



Other highlights include the RANDAL (£104.99), a versatile padded down gilet that protects you from the wind, cold and light rain.

If you never let rain or cold stop play, then check out the WAINWRIGHT (£89.99) which is one of Oscar Jacobson’s latest winter performance styles. This substantial lined sweater top is incredibly functional and protective yet lightweight and with a premium finish. Its lining offers an highly breathable garment that is also wind and water resistant delivering a garment that is robust without being bulky.

The expansive collection also includes even more outerwear garments, trousers, polos and headwear in an abundance of looks and styles. Another plus is the versatility of this collection, with garments that look and perform great both on and off the fairways.



Trust us, no matter what you’re looking for, Oscar Jacobson has you covered for the cold months that

lie ahead.