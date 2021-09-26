search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearOld meets new with Oscar Jacobson's AW21 collection

Gear

Old meets new with Oscar Jacobson's AW21 collection

By David Cunninghame26 September, 2021
Oscar Jacobson Oscar Jacobson AW21 Apparel Clothing New Gear
Oscar Jacobson Aw21 1

Oscar Jacobson is a brand renowned for its high quality, stylish apparel.

It is also a brand that tends to cater towards the traditionalists among us, taking its design cues from the heritage of golf fashion, while also providing comfort and functionality.  

• Europe's Ryder Cup gear is VERY pricey...

With its Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, however, the Scandinavian company is branching out with the introduction of contemporary styles and cutting-edge technology to complement its traditional fashion pieces. 

Oscar Jacobson Aw21 2

The collection boasts a wealth of mid-layers, from lightweight technical pullovers, to classic knitted numbers and even a hoodie for the first time in OJ’s history. 

• Mizuno ST-G 220 driver – FIRST LOOK!

The dynamic TRAPP Hooded Top (£73.50) boasts a panelled hood for a contemporary, tailored look and carries vertical Oscar Jacobson branding. The inner fleece and moisture wicking outer layer provide comfort and performance, which is enhanced by the fit of the garment itself.  This may be a hoodie, but it is a great hoodie designed to play golf in.

Oscar Jacobson Aw21 3

The new LODSTOCK (£62.99) mid-layer is a stylish number that will keep you warm when the mercury starts to plummet. Made from a technical, lightweight stretch fabric, it traps air to regulate your body temperature, keeping the wind out and ensuring comfort on the course.

Other highlights include the RANDAL (£104.99), a versatile padded down gilet that protects you from the wind, cold and light rain.

If you never let rain or cold stop play, then check out the WAINWRIGHT (£89.99) which is one of Oscar Jacobson’s latest winter performance styles. This substantial lined sweater top is incredibly functional and protective yet lightweight and with a premium finish.  Its lining offers an highly breathable garment that is also wind and water resistant delivering a garment that is robust without being bulky.

The expansive collection also includes even more outerwear garments, trousers, polos and headwear in an abundance of looks and styles. Another plus is the versatility of this collection, with garments that look and perform great both on and off the fairways.

• TaylorMade P790 irons 2021 - FIRST LOOK!

Trust us, no matter what you’re looking for, Oscar Jacobson has you covered for the cold months that
lie ahead.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Oscar Jacobson

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Clothing

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Jim 'Bones' Mackay returning to the PGA Tour full-time
“Poignant, essential viewing” - The first review of 'SEVE: Artist. Fighter. Legend.'
R&A celebrates Seve with new exhibition and film
Local knowledge helps John Gallagher to Get Back To Golf win
PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis" after WD

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
See all videos right arrow