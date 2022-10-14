For Autumn/Winter 2022, Oscar Jacobson’s range is a sophisticated mix of contemporary performance, functionality, and traditional styling.

As you would expect, there is a real emphasis on midlayers, knitwear, jackets, and gilets to cater for the changing seasons in the newest collection, with a colour palette that features a mix of Navy, Graphite, Electric Blue, China Blue, and Lunar Grey.

New for AW22 is a lightweight padded fabric used across a number of items including the HODGSON gilet and the HARRINGTON, a stylish and ultra-versatile full zip, thermal hybrid jacket, which also provides wind and shower protection.

Articulated stretch side panels and sleeves ensure a comfortable fit and an enhanced range of motion, while an extended high collar which provides additional wind and wintry weather protection.

The DARWIN Quarter Zip Neck Top is one of several midlayer styles in the Autumn/Winter range. The tipped quarter zip neck combines contemporary styling with an exclusively designed jersey stretch fabric, a water-resistant zipper, and features such as sleeve and waist binding for a secured fit.

The LAGUNA Quarter Zip Jacket is the latest addition to the technical performance outerwear range. In addition to a striking colour block detailing and front chest tape branding, it features extremely lightweight water and wind resistant fabrication that allows play in all weather conditions.

Oscar Jacobson has enjoyed a great deal of success with its hoodie range since the TRAPP was launched in 2021, so it is no surprise to see a fresh style added to the collection this season.

Inspired by the modern day golfer, the DAYNE – a modern half zip pullover hoodie - is a new concept for the brand. Made from Marl fleece, with an elasticated blinding hem and cuffs, concealed kangaroo pouch pocket and 3-panel tonal hood, this product provides full comfort and warmth without hindering performance.

To compliment the range of tops and jackets are two water repellent trousers: The slim fitting DESMOND trousers made from premium technical polyester and elastane, and the stylish DOUGLAS, featuring lightweight functional stretch fabric.

The extensive, co-ordinated accessories complete the range and include knitted hats in several styles, caps, belts, an unbreakable umbrella, and socks.