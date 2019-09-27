We teamed up with FootJoy to give three of our readers an unforgettable experience at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.



Our three winners (Martin, Colin and Eric - above from left to right) were given a behind the scenes look on-board the Titleist Tour Truck,with FootJoy and Titleist Tour Rep Ryan Hunt, and also left with a haul of goodies.

Hear is what they had to say.

Eric Dickson

That was such a fantastic experience to see what FootJoy and Titleist get up to out here. A lot more goes into serving the pros than I ever could have imagined.



There are so many small details that the people working on board have to get spot on to make sure the pros are happy. I was also really surprised to see just how busy it was, but with so many people using FootJoy shoes and gloves, and Titleist balls and equipment, maybe I shouldn’t be.



I would certainly classify myself as an ‘all the gear, no idea’ type, so today is one I won’t be forgetting in a hurry. Working on that truck would be a dream job for sure.



I’m really looking forward to seeing how the HydroKnit will perform next time I’m playing in the rain.

Colin Mundie

It was great to see what goes on behind the scenes on a week-to-week basis on tour. The amount of equipment on board that truck was absolutely staggering.



Every little nook and cranny seemed to have a different bit of FootJoy or Titleist kit packed into it. I’m not surprised though given how many tour pros Ryan told us they see on a weekly basis.



I always keep up to date with the latest golf equipment and being able to see all of the latest Titleist gear was brilliant.

I love FootJoy shoes and especially the Pro/SL. I have three pairs of them in fact. They are the comfiest shoes I’ve ever worn.



I can’t wait to get outside and test the new HydroKnit as well. I can’t thank FootJoy enough for a great experience today.

Martin Gibb

That was an excellent insight into what goes on away from the cameras on the European Tour.



The amount of equipment that is crammed into that ‘little’ truck is astonishing. Some of the technology they have is well was very impressive, especially their loft and lie machine that looked very high tech.

Thanks @BunkeredOnline , @FootJoyEurope for the goody bag & for a fantastic time at @dunhilllinks also thanks to the guys in the @TitleistEurope tour truck for letting us in and explaining what’s going on inside. pic.twitter.com/xNiC5EDgqU — Martin Gibb (@martingibb1975) September 25, 2019

You just have to look down the range at the number of Titleist and FJ caps to understand why there are some many people coming in and out of that truck, and having now been shown around it, it is no wonder both brands are so popular.



They really seem to cover everything the pros could possibly want. The folks working on that truck must be kept very very busy.

I have always worn FootJoy shoes because they are the comfiest golf shoes ever. It’s as simple as that.