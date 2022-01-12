search
Paige Spiranac signs deal with Scottish golf brand

Gear

Paige Spiranac signs deal with Scottish golf brand

By bunkered.co.uk06 January, 2022
Paige Spiranac Shot Scope
Paige Spiranac

Shot Scope has announced Paige Spiranac as a Global Brand Ambassador.

In her new role, Spiranac, the world’s most followed golf personality, with more than nine million followers across her social media platforms, will promote the company’s game improvement technology and benefits for golfers of all playing levels.

The 28-year-old will also introduce her audience to the Scottish-based company’s unmatched game improvement products and educate both existing players and newcomers to the benefits of on-course technology like the V3 Smart Watch.

• Patrick Reed no longer an equipment free agent

• Lowry questions latest changes to COVID rules

“I am very excited to join the Shot Scope team and start showing my followers the impressive capabilities of the company’s smart watches and rangefinders, and how quickly they can see a difference in their shot making and scoring,” said Spiranac.

“The game of golf is booming right now, and companies like Shot Scope are making it easier to play and, most importantly, improve your game.”

Gavin Dear, the COO of Shot Scope, added: “Paige Spiranac is recognised around the world for bringing fun and excitement to the sport of golf, and as an accomplished player her knowledge of the game and equipment technology helps to educate golfers of all levels every day.

“As Shot Scope Global Brand Ambassador, we are thrilled to have our name associated with Paige’s mission to make golf fun while using the game to positively impact lives.”

• PGA Tour winner hits out at PIP scheme

• Fleetwood explains reasons for playing Saudi

The Shot Scope V3 is an advanced GPS watch, with automatic performance shot tracking. Front, middle, and back GPS distances are clearly visible on the daylight readable colour screen in either yards or metres, while the Power-Sense strap and tracking tags ensure every shot is recorded automatically while you play.

Front and carry distances are also provided for every hazard, making it easier for every golfer to strategically plan their way around the course.

You can find out more about it here.

