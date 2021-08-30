WITB - Putter set-up change propels Cantlay to BMW Championship title

Patrick Cantlay claimed a dramatic victory at the BMW Championship after defeating Bryson DeChambeau on the sixth sudden-death playoff hole.

Cantlay had a week to remember on the greens at Caves Valley Golf Club, holing 537 feet, 5 inches of putts over the four rounds with his Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.



The American switched to the mallet style head earlier this year, and, according to @jonathanrwall, he also recently added a small sightline to the top of his putter, plus a line on the side of his Titleist Pro V1x to help with alignment on short putts.



These decisions clearly paid off, with Cantlay gaining 14.6 strokes over the rest of the field with the putter in his hand - the most of any player on the PGA Tour since 2004.



Away from the greens, the 29-year-old was also dialled-in with his approach play, ranking tied second in Greens in Regulation using his Titleist 718 AP2 irons.



Cantlay isn’t one to often change is equipment, so not only has he stuck with the AP2’s, he also continues to rely upon an older generation Titleist TS3 driver, TS2 hybrid and 915F fairway wood.



Rounding out his set-up are three Vokey SM7 wedges and a singular SM8 lob wedge.

Patrick Cantlay – What's in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX)

Fairway wood: Titleist 915F (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX)

Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX)

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46˚ , 52˚, 56˚), SM8 Prototype (61˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy DryJoys

