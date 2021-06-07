search
HomeGearWITB – Titleist equipment propels Cantlay to Memorial win

Gear

WITB – Titleist equipment propels Cantlay to Memorial win

By David Cunninghame07 June, 2021
WITB Patrick Cantlay Memorial Tournament Titleist Titleist TS3 718 AP2 Vokey wedges Scotty Cameron Phantom X Titleist Pro V1x
Patrick Cantlay Memorial Witb

Patrick Cantlay claimed his second Memorial Tournament victory with the help of a bag packed full of Titleist gear.

The American isn’t one to often change his set-up. He currently carries the Titleist TS3 driver and a 915 3-wood, with which he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

The 29-year-old also stuck with his Titleist 718 AP2 irons, opting not to switch into the latest T100 design. He finished the week tied for first in the Greens in Regulation stats and was first in Stroked Gained: Tee to Green.

Around the greens he relies upon three Vokey SM7 wedges and a single SM8 design.

• Titleist reveals stealthy T100•S & T200 irons

•"New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

His putter is a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 and rounding out his set-up is the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Patrick Cantlay – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX)
Fairway wood: Titleist 915F (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX)
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 10 TX)
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚) Titleist Vokey SM8 (61˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

