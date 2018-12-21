Paul Casey trolls Tommy Fleetwood again over Nike irons

Paul Casey took to Instagram to once again poke some friendly fun with his Ryder Cup teammate.



Since Nike’s departure from the hardware market Tommy Fleetwood has continued to game with his trusted Nike VR Pro irons and enjoyed incredible success over the last 18 months with them.



Unfortunately for Fleetwood, the clubs are no longer in production and he is down to his last set. During the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year, the Englishman played with only 12 clubs in the bag after noticing the hosels on his 7 and 8-irons had been bent through their continued use.

Fleetwood went in search of a fresh set of VR Pro irons in an attempt to avoid such a mishap again.

This led Paul Casey, who once played with the VR Pro models, to have some fun with Fleetwood in the lead up to the PGA Championship.



Speaking to PGATour.com, Casey said, "They are as rare as rocking horse poo and I will not sell them to him. Or put it this way, he hasn't offered me enough money. They look beautiful, by the way, and I haven't used them. They're the kind of clubs you could hang on the wall."



He continued, "I love the fact that [Tommy's] running around telling everybody. I haven't found any gifts in my locker or handwritten notes. He's gotta try harder."

Fleetwood said that Casey’s irons were not really an option for him, not least down to the PC stamp on Casey’s irons.

The matter had all but died but that didn’t stop Casey having one last sly dig on Instagram last week.