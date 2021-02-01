WITB – Paul Casey heaps praise on his new driver

Paul Casey claimed a four shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic with the help of a new driver in the bag.



Casey, an equipment free agent, recently made the switch to Titleist’s latest TSi3 driver. Across the four rounds he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.



“I've switched drivers. So part of the reason for the good performance the last two weeks, I finished 8th last week in California and then obviously win today. I put a new driver in, and I don't often talk about equipment, but I put a Titleist driver in the bag,” commented Casey following the win.



He added: “Don't ask me the exact specs, TSi3 or something like that. But I feel like I'm driving the golf ball like I did when I was playing my best golf, when I was 3 in the world or whatever, and that's -- I feel like its a rejuvenation.”

It isn’t often you see an equipment free agent heap so much praise on the equipment in their bag, but clearly he is loving his new Titleist driver.

Also key to the Englishman’s success was his approach play with his irons.



Casey has been gaming the Mizuno MP-5 blades for a numbers of years and last week he ranked second in Strokes Gained: Approach.

The 43-year-old carries a Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro 3 and 4-iron to help him at the long end of the bag, and also recently put a Titleist TSi2 fairway wood into play.



Rounding out his equipment set-up are three Titleist Vokey wedges, a custom built Scotty Cameron putter and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Paul Casey – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX)

Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 (16.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (3-4), Mizuno MP-5 (5-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120TX)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52°, 56°), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X)

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1