Get to know PAYNTR Golf – The new kid on the shoe block

There is now a new name to consider when you are on the hunt for your next pair of golf shoes - PAYNTR.



The arrival of this new golf brand is the result of a partnership between PAYNTR GOLF co-founders David Paynter and Mike Forsey.

If you’re a cricket fan then Paynter's is name that might be familiar to you.



Paynter is a former professional cricketer who created the successful PAYNTR performance athletic footwear company, while Forsey is a US based golf footwear expert with more than 30 years experience.

The PAYNTR X 001 F is the brand's debut shoe, designed to "give you a competitive advantage from the ground up by utilising a unique traction system born out of biomechanical insights."



Now that sounds fantastic but how have they been able to achieve it?



Well Forsey led the technology team that has developed the X 001 F. The shoe fuses together a series of contrasting elements to will allow you to harness the power in you swing – what PAYNTR labels its Performance Multiplied innovation ethos.



Force x Velocity = Power.

The Performance Enhancing Traction System is a 3D traction system that entails the rotational, horizonal, and vertical dimension.

The rotational dimension is a lightweight supportive "Thermoplastic Urethane" (TPU) outsole that is specifically designed with traction knubs in the medial forefoot and lateral heel to prevent rotational slippage.



Basically, keep your feet planted to the ground when you need stability most during your swing.



For the horizontal dimension a Dual Durometer Midsole supports the natural horizontal weight shift during the swing with its firmer Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) in lateral heel and medial forefoot.

It also enhances flexibility and keeps the foot down on the ground as long as possible, while a softer EVA in the lateral and medial heel to give you the comfort you need in those areas.



Finally, a TPU outsole and zonally engineered PMX FOAM midsole house a lightweight, responsive graphite power plate.

PAYTNR claims that this will help deliver maximum energy return in the vertical direction to more effectively generate ground reaction force. In layman's terms more speed and more power.

To deliver the level of comfort that we as golfers crave, a lightweight breathable upper and soft and supportive underfoot cushioning are combined with a PMX (Performance Multiplied) FOAM midsole.



The result, according to PAYNTR, is all-day comfort and zonal specific support for the golf swing.



A vented tongue, meanwhile, wicks perspiration away from your feet to keep them from getting too sweaty.

You'll also be glad to hear that the PAYNTR X 001 F is waterproof. Beading water falls directly off the shoe in wet conditions as the shoe is treated with a superhydrophobic NeverWet solution.



All of this sounds fantastic but the question is, how do they stack up out on the golf course.

Well we have a full review of the PAYNTR X 001 F in the coming weeks so keep you eyes on bunkered.co.uk and our social channels.

Available: March 1

Price: £120

More info:payntr.com

