Personalise your putter and wedges with MyTaylorMade

TaylorMade Golf has added the #MyTaylorMade programme of personalised products with the introduction of MySpiderX and MyHi-Toe to the UK market.

MySpiderX is the next generation in TaylorMade’s MySpider line of putters and the brand say the “possibilities are nearly endless” with consumers getting the ability to personalise putters with color, sightline, weights, and tour proven Pure Roll face insert.

Customisation Options:

• Choose from four different hosel options: Single bend - Face Balanced, designed for the player that prefers to putt with a “straight back, straight through” stroke. Short slant - 30° of Toe Hang and ¾ offset, this hosel is designed for the player that has an arcing putter stroke. Flow neck (RH only) - 23° of Toe Hang and full offset, this is a longer, more traditional hosel which is designed for the player that has a slightly arcing putter stroke

• The option to include TaylorMade’s new Optically Engineered True Path™ Alignment Sightline

• Four different sightline options: no sightline, single sightline, short single line and T-sightline

• The ability to cutomise head colour, weight colour, face insert colour, TaylorMade badge colour, Spider X badge colour and grip colour to thousands of possible combinations

• Shaft length options between 32"-36", available in .25" increments

All putters are equipped with the Pure Roll insert, featuring 45° grooves to increase topspin and improve forward roll across varying surfaces – helping the golf ball start and stay on its intended line.



The MyHi-Toe Wedge is the next addition to the #MyTaylorMade program of personalised products. Consumers will be able to first pick the finish of their wedge – Bronze, Black, Chrome, or Raw with the bounce that best fits their game. Personalisation has four different engraving options, numerous paint fill colors, and different shaft and grip options to choose from.

MyHi-Toe is available in seven different lofts and three different bounce options:

Standard Sole(50°, 52°, 54°)

The all-purpose grind that is perfect for full approach shots into the green. This sole is well suited for both normal and soft turf conditions.

4-Way Sole(56°, 58°, 60°)

4-way cambered sole with a mid-bounce design of 10°. The leading edge has less belly with a more blunt contour. This sole has an increased trailing edge and heel relief—great for players with average or steep swings from normal turf and/or softer sand.

ATV Grind (58°, 60°, 64°)

Channel-cut ATV mid-sole with a bounce of 12°. The “V” shaped leading edge moves through the turf and sand more seamlessly for better contact.

Customisation Options:

• Choose from four different finishes: Bronze - The same stunning color as the original Hi-Toe wedge. Raw finish - Un-plated wedge which will rust giving it the worn, rustic look that’s preferred by many top tour athletes. Black - Presents a darker, solid look at address, adding extra aggressive styling. Chrome - A classic and timeless chrome finish

• Personalise each MyHi-Toe Wedge with the combination of text, initials and/or logos available in a choice of colours

• The ability to cutomise the Milled Grind logo colour, TaylorMade & Hi-Toe logo colour, loft & bounce number colour, carbon steel logo colour and TPU plug colour

• Nine different shaft options

• Seven different grip options

Available Now

Price £349 - MySpiderX, £189 - MyHi-Toe

FYI Delivery within four weeks of order being placed. Cancellations, modifications, and returns not permitted.