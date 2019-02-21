Peter Millar’s sophisticated SS19 collection

Peter Millar’s new Spring Summer 2019 men’s collection, featuring an extensive line-up of essential on and off-course garments, includes everything from classic polos and second layers to trousers, shorts, outerwear and accessories in an assortment of fashion-driven designs, attractive colours and variety of fit options.



Embracing timeless style with modern flair and a keen attention to detail, Peter Millar designers have delivered a collection with garments that can be effortlessly coordinated and layered right through the range.



• Peter Millar introduces sophisticated Fall 18 Collection

Popular Peter Millar garments have been enhanced with the addition of new colours as well as an array of new styles that showcase modern interpretations of classic styles, playful embossed prints and engineered stripes, all constructed using luxury performance fabrics.



• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver



“As a premium clothing brand, we are committed to delivering the best golf attire on the market and our new Spring Summer collection certainly showcases the best yet from Peter Millar,” said Mark Hilton, Peter Millar International Managing Director.

He added: “It’s testament to the quality and variety of product our designers continue deliver year-on-year that our brand can be found in some of the most prestigious resorts and exclusive country clubs around the world.”

With many standout garments through the Spring Summer 19 collection there are styles and colours to suit all tastes.

The Crown Crafted collection is one of the main highlights of this SS19 range.



• REVIEW – Mizuno ST190 driver is a huge step up



Worn by Peter Millar’s tour staff on the PGA and European Tours, the Crown Crafted collection takes its inspiration from the high-street, with garments benefitting from unique technical fabrications and natural fibre compositions as well as a more athletic fit.

More information on the full collection can be found at petermillar.co.uk