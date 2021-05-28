search
KBS helps Phil Mickelson to PGA Championship glory

Gear

KBS helps Phil Mickelson to PGA Championship glory

By David Cunninghame26 May, 2021
KBS KBS shafts KBS Tour V Phil Mickelson PGA Championship Shafts
Phil Mickelson Kbs Shafts

Phil Mickelson’s incredible PGA Championship victory came with the help of KBS shafts specifically designed to suit his needs.

Lefty has used the brand’s Tour-V iron and wedge shafts for a long time. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green at Kiawah Island, hitting precise iron shots with his KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts.

• Phil Mickelson's PGA winning WITB

Unsurprisingly, the short game maestro also ranked highly in Strokes Gained: Around the Green using KBS’ Tour-V wedge shafts.

• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

“We’re delighted to add another major championship to the KBS brand, but also help this player create history,” said Kim Braly, Master Shaft Engineer and Director of R&D for KBS Golf Shafts.

He added: “I’ve been working with ‘Lefty’ for many many years and he’s a player that knows exactly what he wants in a golf shaft to help him create his magic on the course and we congratulate him on his victory.”

Designed for and played by many PGA Tour players, the KBS Tour-V shaft is a lighter version of the popular and original KBS Tour shaft with larger outer diameters, resulting in a more stable tip section for tighter shot dispersion and less spin.

The KBS TOUR-V wedge shaft, meanwhile, is designed exclusively for wedges to produce shots with a lower-mid trajectory and mid ball spin. Tested and proven on Tour, the shaft creates a piercing ball flight with incredibly tight shot dispersion.

Played by more than 300 Tour players worldwide, KBS partners with every club manufacturer in the game and offers 30 different shafts through the golf bag, including 18 iron options featuring different weights and flexes.

• KBS launches S-Taper LITE and MAX Graphite shafts

There is also the new TG Graphite Wood shaft; a popular Tour Graphite Hybrid option, four wedge shafts offering different weights, flexes and trajectory; and two putter shafts, including the brand new 1 One Step.

• Can the KBS 1 One Step help you hole more putts?

All KBS shafts are designed to benefit the game of the broadest range of golfers - from global tour stars to accomplished amateurs and juniors.

