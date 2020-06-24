Phil Mickelson: His craziest gear changes through the years

Perhaps no other professional golfer is as partial to mixing up their equipment as Phil Mickelson.

'Lefty' loves to tinker with his clubs and throughout his illustrious career he has been responsible for the creation of some weird and wonderful bits of kit.

He also isn’t scared to go against traditional equipment conventions, instead finding his own set-up for success.



For that reason, we have compiled a list of some of his strangest gear inventions and decisions throughout the years.



Hit the NEXT button below to get started.