Phil Mickelson: His craziest gear changes through the years

Gear

Phil Mickelson: His craziest gear changes through the years

By David Cunninghame16 June, 2020
Phil Mickelson Golf Equipment golf gear Lists Callaway Golf Gear
Perhaps no other professional golfer is as partial to mixing up their equipment as Phil Mickelson.

'Lefty' loves to tinker with his clubs and throughout his illustrious career he has been responsible for the creation of some weird and wonderful bits of kit.

He also isn’t scared to go against traditional equipment conventions, instead finding his own set-up for success. 

For that reason, we have compiled a list of some of his strangest gear inventions and decisions throughout the years.

