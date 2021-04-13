PING 2021 putter models – FIRST LOOK!

PING has introduced its expansive 2021 putter series, with 11 models that focus on maximizing MOI through multi-material designs to help you find the bottom of the cup more often.



Each model is built using aerospace-grade materials in a variety of shapes and sizes to achieve new levels of forgiveness.



The three Anser versions (Anser, Anser 2, Anser 4) combine a stainless-steel head with tungsten heel and toe weights to elevate the popular design’s MOI to its highest ever.

In the Kushin 4, DS 72 and Tyne 4, a steel weight is used in the heel and tungsten is applied to the toe to better optimize the CG location for higher performance.



The Fetch and Oslo H join a cast 304 stainless steel body with an aluminium sole plate to position mass around the entire perimeter to create highly forgiving mallet-style designs.

The Harwood, meanwhile, (pictured) below is the most technically advanced model in the line, delivering stability and forgiveness by utilizing an aluminum body and tungsten weighting at each corner to drive the MOI readings through the roof.



The soft, responsive face in every model is the result of an innovative dual-durometer PEBAX insert material and uniform, shallow grooves.



The softer front layer of the insert ensures the precision necessary for shorter, delicate must-makes.



The firmer back layer offers the solid feedback and distance control required for holing longer-range putts and improving overall consistency.

To complete the sleek look of these new putters, a dark, stealth PVD finish on the heads and a black chrome shaft create am attractive look from head to grip.

All models come standard with a fixed-length shaft that can be custom built from 32” – 38” in ¼” increments. PING’s patented adjustable shaft, which adjusts from 32” – 36”, is available as a custom upgrade.

"The line-up features new designs created through our Tour-focused PLD (Putting Lab Design) program, including versions inspired by PING professionals Viktor Hovland (DS 72) and Cameron Champ (Tyne 4)," said John K. Solheim, PING President.

He added: "From blades to mallets and for straight, slight arc and strong-arc stroke types, it’s a complete line engineered to lower scores and increase enjoyment."

Available: Now

Prices: £250 (Harwood £375)

