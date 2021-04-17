PING’s expansive 2021 putter series contains 11 high MOI models… and one of them has a very good chance of taking up permanent residency in my golf bag.



Each model in the series is built using aerospace-grade materials in a variety of shapes and sizes to achieve new levels of forgiveness.

The materials used and their combination vary depending on the model and the areas of performance PING has looked to optimise.



You can learn more about the tech within the line-up and each model by clicking here.

I’ve always been a big fan of PING putters. They never fail to disappoint when it comes to looks, feel and, most importantly, performance.



The hard work that’s been put into improving the MOI of each head design means that forgiveness levels have been taken to new heights.

Now some of you might not be overly concerned with forgiveness when it comes to choosing your putter, but you should.

You would be surprised to learn just how often you fail to hit your putts out of the middle of the face.

The advanced, multi-material designs of this 2021 putter line-up ensures that your putts start on line more often, and with better pace.



I’ve been using the Tyne 4 model that was designed with input from PING staffer Cameron Champ.



Its distinctive design incorporates a steel weight in the heel and a tungsten one in the toe to ensure stability and make it highly forgiving and accurate.

The “flow neck” hosel, meanwhile, perfectly fits the prominent arc in my putting stroke.

So the multi-material construction provides incredible forgiveness but another key component of these new putters is the new dual-durometer PEBAX face insert. It combines two materials of varying hardness to provide the type of feel that will suit just about any golfer.

It has been engineered to deliver the softer feel that most golfer’s want from their putter insert, while providing the kind of response through the hands that a solid face construction would provide. This means you have the confidence to hole tricky short ones, while ensuring control when faced with a long lag putt.



Plus, the uniform, shallow grooves ensure a smooth and consistent roll on every stroke. It is a putter insert that ticks every box.

Another seemingly minor but fantastic feature of these putters are the grip options. I’ve opted for the PP60, a midsize, pistol design that feels sensational and provides great feedback through the hands.

All of this sounds ideal, but the proof is in the pudding.



I put the Tyne 4 in my bag to tackle the first medal of the season and the results were staggering.

I holed just about everything I looked at. It felt amazing and I was brimming with confidence standing over every single putt.

I’ll be continuing to use the Tyne 4 over the next few weeks and I’m fairly certain that it will be staying in my bag for a long time after that.

In many ways with the 2021 putter models its business as usual from PING. All-round performance, sleek looks, great feel, pure roll and plenty of excellent models to choose from.

What makes these new designs extra special, however, is the work that’s gone into improving the MOI and forgiveness levels.

This really shows on the greens, helping you to hole more putts and ultimately shoot lower scores.

Available: Now

Price: £250 (Harwood model £375)