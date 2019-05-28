PING Blueprint irons – FIRST LOOK!

Say hello to the absolutely stunning PING Blueprint irons.



At last year’s Dunhill Links Championship we got a first look at these forged, better player irons, when Louis Oosthuizen became the first PING pro to put them into play.



Since then the likes of Bubba Watson, Tony Finau and Andy Sullivan have all made the switch to these sumptuous blades.

“I put them in play immediately once they arrived,” said PING pro Tony Finau.

He added: “They’re workable, incredibly versatile and feel great. There isn’t a single shot I can’t hit with them, which gives me a lot of confidence in pressure situations. The look at address is also perfect; the size and shape really fit my eye.”



Focusing on the needs of highly skilled golfers who rely on pinpoint accuracy, the Blueprint’s size and shaping have been designed to ensure the workability and confidence seriously good ball strikers demand from their irons.

Fully forged from 8620 carbon steel, the Blueprint’s small blade design appeals to the player who puts a premium on workability and trajectory control.

Shorter blade lengths, less offset and narrow sole widths optimised to perform in all conditions give elite players an iron to attack any pin with confidence.

A machined tungsten toe screw, meanwhile, increases the MOI for additional forgiveness and combines with an internal heel weight to provide precise swing-weight tuning.

“As the name suggests, we’ve applied a Blueprint approach to the new irons. Every detail is extremely precise and carefully calculated,” said John K. Solheim, PING President.



He continued, “the resulting design is spectacular in every way for the elite player -- performance, feel and looks. It’s a true shot-maker’s iron crafted with precision, and for precision."

"With that in mind, we know the Blueprint iron isn’t for everyone. We encourage golfers interested in the Blueprint to get fit and compare it to other PING iron designs to find the best solution for their game."

Based on requests from several PING professionals for a blade-style iron sized and shaped to deliver more control and workability, PING’s engineering team took a scientific, methodical approach to the development and design of the Blueprint iron.

Through on-course observation sessions and conversations with the players about the shots they rely on to excel in competition, the engineers began the prototyping process to apply their learnings and gather additional feedback.

After extensive in-house research with varying head sizes, the findings revealed the theory of “aim small, miss small” was validated by many of the highly skilled players in the test, who produced tighter stat areas when hitting the more compact head.



A four-step, multi-stage process for the one-piece forging provides very tight dimensional tolerance control within the compact design.

The high-strength, 8620 carbon steel increases the iron’s durability, ensuring long-lasting performance and quality. More than 50 steps in the manufacturing process, including machining the face and grooves, are 100% inspected.



The choice of 8620 carbon steel combined with a head design that concentrates mass through the impact zone delivers a pleasing sound and feel.

The feel is amazing,” said Louis Oosthuizen, who, as well as being he first to put them in the bag also became the first to win with them at the South African Open in December.

He added: “I love the feedback I get and how smoothly they go through the turf from any lie. They’re like no other iron I’ve ever hit. The Blueprint’s workability gives me the control to hit all the shots with the precision I need to win tournaments.”



Available: May 30

Price: £219 per iron

Options: 2-PW

Stock shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), PING AWT 2.0 (R, S, X)

Aftermarket shafts (no upcharge): True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), True Temper Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), Project X LZ (5.0, 5.5, 6.0, 6.5), True Temper XP95 (R300, S300), Nippon Pro Modus Tour 105 (S, X), KBS Tour (R, S, S+, X)