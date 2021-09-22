Ping drop 'most technical' collection ever

The new Autumn/Winter 2021 collection for both men and women from Ping has dropped, and it promises to be "the most technical collection ever released by the brand".

The new AW21 men's range features the brand's innovative technology platforms and the latest premium fabrics designed and engineered to allow golfers to play through the seasons, "without compromising comfort or performance".

Working in tandem with the brand’s trusted Sensor platform technology, the collection sees Ping expand its partnership with market-leading insulation brand, PrimaLoft, to include PrimaLoft ThermoPlume insulation technology in the new Norse S3 jacket.

Complementing this, the SensorDry Series has been expanded to provide golfers with a comprehensive range of wet weather protection that enables them to continue playing throughout the winter months.

Here's what Ping has to say about the new AW21 range:

The updated SensorDry Series now features three options: the SensorDry 2.5 suit, the SensorDry Pro suit and the SensorDry suit, each of which offers exceptional protection in even the wettest of conditions.



Developed with PING’s Tour Apparel Ambassadors, the SensorDry 2.5 suit provides the ultimate waterproof and windproof protection from the elements. Super lightweight and stretch 2.5-layer fabric provides golfers with the most advanced breathable and waterproof outerwear, ensuring no distractions during the round.

The SensorDry Pro suit has been designed for superior comfort and functionality, which allows golfers to adapt to the ever-changing conditions, offering waterproof performance with additional features for extra warmth in cold and wet weather.

With a number of added features, the jacket includes inner storm-cuffs and an adjustable collar, so that rain droplets don’t compromise performance, whilst a brushed lining to the upper body provides added warmth and protection. Featuring a PING Eye logo next to the chest pocket and a high gloss two-way front zip, the jacket is available in three colour-blocked designs, meaning golfers can play and look their best, whatever the weather.

Completing the AW21 waterproof collection, the SensorDry suit offers proven waterproof performance in wet weather with its fully seam-sealed construction. Designed as a go-to style for golfers when the weather changes and waterproof outerwear is essential, an inner stretch mesh lining and an adjustable hem and hook-and-loop cuffs provide comfort in the wind and rain. This jacket is available in four, core classic colourways to suit the style of every golfer.

We are particularly big fans of the Norse S3 jacket, one of the best looking cold-weather jackets money can buy.

Billed as the "next generation" of the ground-breaking Norse series, the jacket is fully insulated with PrimaLoft tech and engineered for superior warmth in cold weather and features the introduction of PrimaLoft ThermoPlume insulation.

Ping says: "A pioneering technology that enables Ping to continue to push the boundaries of performance golf apparel, PrimaLoft ThermoPlume insulation is comprised of small, silky plumes of fibre that mimic the lightweight warmth and softness of high-quality natural down. This delivers the unwavering performance features that golfers need – insulating loft, water-resistant protection, and compressibility. The outer design features a stitch-free 3D quilted effect that enhances wind and water resistance and provides a clean, contemporary visual with added warmth, comfort, and style."

SensorDry 2.5 Jacket

Sensor Platform: SensorDry

Fabric: 100% Polyester

RRP £200

SensorDry Pro Jacket

Sensor Platform: SensorDry

Fabric: 100% Polyester

RRP £160

SensorDry Jacket

Sensor Platform: SensorDry

Fabric: 100% Polyester

RRP £110

Norse S3 Jacket

Fabric: 100% Polyester

RRP £160

Power Half-Zip

Sensor Platform: SensorWarm

Fabric: Fabric 1: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane. Fabric 2: 100% Polyester

RRP £90

Felix

Sensor Platform: SensorWarm

Fabric: 100% Polyester

RRP £70

The ladies range "combines premium performance fabrics and manufacturing techniques with the latest seasonal print and colour trends, designed to inspire female golfers to both look and play their best in all conditions".

Featuring Ping's innovative Sensor performance fabric technologies, SensorCool, SensorWarm and SensorDry, the range features a rich colour palette inspired by nature’s autumnal shades. The main colours of ‘Firebrick’ and ‘Radiant Yellow’ are offset with ‘Pristine’ - a fresh winter white. This versatile palette allows all colours to be worn together and all coordinate with classic navy tones.

The collection is centred around elegant, timeless and classic paisley prints that create a strong visual impact across key layering styles and accessories, whilst also appearing as a subtle tonal effect in new stand-out outerwear pieces.

The reversible, insulated Colette vest provides a core style in the range to centre outfits around. Engineered for warmth in cold weather, this water-resistant vest features a reversible design with a printed paisley pattern to one side and a bold Firebrick colour to the other. This versatile style is fully insulated throughout with feminine chevron quilting.

Another highlight garment in the collection, the Marlena Jacket is a paisley printed hybrid jacket that provides warmth and water resistance. It features an insulated paisley printed front panel with brushed-stretch fleece sleeves, back and side panels, metallic silver front zip teeth, and two front zip pockets.

The paisley print design also extends into two long-sleeved performance tops. The Evangeline is a full body paisley print, available in two colourways - Pristine and Navy - whilst the Ainsley features the paisley print placed at the upper body and is available in Navy/Pristine and Pristine/Navy.



Both styles are engineered from peached fabric with enhanced softness for moisture-moving comfort in all conditions and provide female golfers with a bold, expressive and premium look. When used as a layering piece, both styles combine with the Colette vest and the reversible Paisley Neck Warmer, providing a complete Autumn/Winter look.

Colette Vest

Sensor Platform: SensorWarm

Fabric: 100% Polyester

RRP £90

Marlena

Sensor Platform: SensorWarm

Fabric: Fabric 1: 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane. Fabric 2: 100% Polyester

RRP £85

Evangeline

Sensor Platform: SensorCool

Fabric: 87% Polyester, 13% Elastane

RRP £60

Ainsley

Sensor Platform: SensorCool

Fabric: 87% Polyester, 13% Elastane

RRP £60