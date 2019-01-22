PING G410 irons – FIRST LOOK!

PING’s new G410 irons promise game improvement levels of performance in a more compact, sleeker package that will appeal to a massive number of golfers.



Building upon the success of the brilliant G400s, the G410 irons have been designed with two things chief in mind: speed and forgiveness.

But how?



PING’s COR-Eye technology helps to boost your ball speed for more distance and higher-flying irons shots. It works in conjunction with the top rail undercut and patented cascading sole design to create a more flexible, free-moving face.



The G410 irons produce the highest face deflection PING has ever had in a cavity back design so you can expect bags of distance.

The top rail undercut creates a “hinging effect” and expands that flexing zone to launch the ball even faster and higher.

To help increase the level of forgiveness on offer, a new toe and hosel weighting system has been introduced.

With the removal of the Custom Tuning Port (CTP) in the cavity, weight is saved and re-allocated to the iron’s hosel and toe to achieve the higher MOI. The MOI is up by around 8% when compared to the incredibly forgiving G400 irons.

These irons also feature a co-molded cavity badge to help deliver that powerful feel and sound at impact.

The badge itself is made from Aluminium and Santoprene (elastomer), which combine to dampen unwanted vibrations.

Although you can expect more speed and more forgiveness with these irons, one of the biggest changes comes in the new shaping.

The blade length is 3% smaller when compared with the G400 and has 10% less offset to create a cleaner, more refined shape. This new shape helps to add to the visual appeal of these irons whilst still offering that confidence-inspiring look down behind the ball.

PING G410 Crossover

Complementing the G410 irons is the new G410 Crossover. The Crossover is an excellent alternative for those of you looking for more distance and help when hitting your long irons.

The multi-material construction features an incredibly fast Maraging steel face attached to a 17-4 stainless steel head that increases ball speed and max height.

The use of a 30g density tungsten weight (50% more than G400) offsets the smaller blade size to maintain a high MOI for forgiveness.

The Crossover also has an internal rib structure that has been engineered to help stiffen the clubhead body to produce a solid sound and feel.

Available: February

Price: G410 irons - £126 per iron (steel); £136 (graphite); G410 Crossover, £225