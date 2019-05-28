PING G410 LST driver – FIRST LOOK!

There is a new member of PING’s G410 driver family, the low spinning G410 LST.



Back in January we saw PING introduce both the G410 Plus and G410 SFT drivers, with the LST version conspicuous by its absence from the line-up.



The LST is a high-MOI driver engineered to produce low, stable spin with the shot-shaping control provided by the company’s innovative movable-weight technology.

The G410 LST shares the movable-weight technology introduced in the G410 Plus model.

The CG position is slightly forward of the G410 Plus in all three positions (Draw, Neutral, Fade), leading to spin reduction of approximately 200 to 400 rpm, depending on shaft choice and your launch conditions.



Each weight position shifts the CG location by 1/10" in each direction from neutral, influencing left or right shot direction approximately 10 yards (20 yards of correction between Draw and Fade settings).

“With the tremendous success of the G410 Plus and SFT drivers introduced earlier this year, we’re pleased to add the highly anticipated G410 LST model to the line-up in time for the summer golf season,” said John K. Solheim, PING President.



He continued, “it took us a little longer than planned but that was only because our first iteration didn’t out-perform the G400 LST. We re-worked the design to meet our performance improvement standards and are excited to get the G410 LST driver into golfer’s hands.”

Patented Dragonfly Technology on the inside creates an ultra-thin crown structure, saving weight, which is moved to the extreme boundary of the clubhead to increase the MOI by 3% (compared to the G400 LST) for added ball speed and forgiveness.



At 450cc, the G410 LST driver features a more rounded, pear-shaped design and combines with more efficient Turbulator Technology for advanced aerodynamics, leading to increased clubhead speed.

Its “Tour Square” face sits slightly open and the score-line pattern frames the impact area to aid in alignment. The creased crown design provides a clean and powerful look at address.

Like both of its G410 counterparts, the LST’s staggering ball speed is powered by a forged, T9S+ face.

The unique forging and patented heat-treatment process of the T9S+ face powers a thinner, hotter impact area that is precision machined to elevate ball speed across the entire face for more flexing and faster ball speeds.

Rounding out the performance and customisation on offer with the G410 LST is PING’s Trajectory Tuning 2.0 tech.

The lightweight and aerodynamic adjustable hosel expands from five to eight settings, offering loft (0, +1⁰, +1.5⁰, -1⁰, -1.5⁰) and lie adjustments (including up to 3⁰ flatter than standard) to optimise ball flight.



The LST completes the G410 driver line-up, offering those of you looking for effective spin reduction a fast, forgiving and customisable option from PING.

Available: May 30

Price: £450

Lofts: 9˚, 10.5˚

Stock shaft: PING Alta CB Red (Soft R, R, S, X)

No-upcharge shafts: PING Tour 65, 75 (R, S, X), Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 (R, S, X), Project X Evenflow Black 75 (5.5, 6.0, 6.5)