PING G410 Plus driver – FIRST LOOK!

The G410 Plus driver, unveiled today, is taking PING down a completely new path.



For the first time in the brand’s history, we have an adjustable weight system that allows you to dial in this driver to suit your needs.

However, don't think for a moment that this new method of adjustability has come at the expense of forgiveness and performance. Providing golfers with an incredibly forgiving driver with massive MOI properties is PING’s bread and butter, after all.

At the rear of the clubhead, you'll find three weight ports that allow you to dial in the clubhead to suit your game. These three weight positions shift the CG location to influence shot direction. Each setting (Draw, Neutral, Fade) represents ten yards of correction (20 yards between Draw and Fade).

By positioning the movable, 16g tungsten weight (8% of the head weight) to one of three locations on the extreme boundary of the skirt, the CG location shifts to have the desired effect on ball flight without sacrificing the MOI.

The G410 also features a new eight-lobe trajectory tuning hosel system. The lightweight design provides eight positions for you to tune your trajectory through loft (plus or minus 1.5 degrees) and lie adjustments.

Like all PING drivers, the low/back CG of the G410 delivers more distance and forgiveness. The combined MOI once again surpasses the 9,000 mark, which basically means it is about as forgiving a driver as you're going to find, and has a 1% higher MOI in the neutral position than the G400 standard model.

The big question - how does PING achieve this?

Simple: its Dragonfly technology. By stripping weight out of the ultra-thin Ti 811 crown, it can then be redistributed within the head to optimize CG location for maximum distance and forgiveness.

The aerodynamic crown, more efficient Turbulators, and Ti 9S+ forged face, meanwhile, all combine to generate additional ball speed. The Turbulators help to boost your clubhead speed by effectively reducing drag on the downswing.

A unique forging process and patented heat-treatment process of the high-strength T9S+ face powers a thinner, hotter impact area that is precision machined for maximum flexing, leading to more ball speed across the entire face.

Alongside the G410 Plus we also have the G410 SFT driver, which has been designed to help combat your slice. It shares all of the same technologies as the G410 Plus but a stationary 16g tungsten weight positions mass 50% more heel-side (compared to G400 SFT) and its lighter swingweight help square the face to deliver that draw you’ve been searching for.

Available: February

Price: G410 driver - £450; G410 fairway wood - £275; G410 hybrid - £225